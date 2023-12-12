U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market Growth Analysis, Size, Key Players, Share, Research and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is projected to reach USD 2,664.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2027. Also, a total of 4,484.0 thousand units of smart e-cigarettes were sold in 2021 in the U.S.

A rising prevalence of cancer cases in the U.S. has been observed in recent years and among them a significant proportion attributed to the smoking. This is leading to increasing adoption of alternative options such as e-cigarettes. Furthermore, approval from the U.S. FDA for e-cigarettes is also augmenting the market adoption and subsequently has been instrumental for the growth of the market during the study period. However, certain stringent government regulation can impact the market significantly.

The “U.S. Smart E-Cigarettes Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart e-cigarettes as a safer alternative than tobacco cigarette

According to American Cancer Society, the proportion of cancer death due to smoking ranged from 11.7% to 43.0% in U.S. men in 2021. Additionally, it was stated that, this percentage is lower for women population in the U.S. between 5.2%- 31.7%. This is leading to increase the health consciousness among the U.S. population and resulting in the adoption of alternative options such as e-cigarettes. Also, according to a research study by University of Washington in May 2022, it was reported that e-cigarettes have the potential to promote health condition of the smokers. This along with after taste of the flavoured e-cigarettes has significantly improved the adoption rate of e-cigarettes among the youth population in the U.S. in 2021. According to a report by American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021, it was reported that, almost 70% of the youth e-cigarettes users adopted e-cigarettes only due to the flavour. Thus, rising demand and adoption of flavoured e-cigarettes and preference towards e-cigarettes as a preferable alternative for tobacco is boosting the growth of the market during the study period.

KEY PLAYER

Pax Labs, DaVinci Vaporizer, Illest Vapes, Joyetech Group, Juul labs, Storz & Bickel, RELX, Reynolds American Inc. (RJRVC), Shenzhen IVPS Technology CO. Limited (SmokTech), VANDY VAPE, Japan Tobacco Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is witnessing steady growth owing to technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and increased awareness of alternatives to traditional smoking.

Technological Innovations: Integration of smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable heating, and app-controlled functionalities in e-cigarettes enhances user experience and customization.

Regulatory Landscape: Stringent regulations, especially regarding flavors, marketing, and age restrictions, continue to shape the market, impacting product offerings and distribution.

Health and Safety Concerns: Public health discussions regarding the long-term effects and safety of e-cigarettes, particularly among youth, influence consumer perceptions and regulatory decisions.

Market Segmentation: Differentiation based on device types, pod-based systems, disposable e-cigarettes, and open-tank systems cater to diverse consumer preferences and vaping habits.

Retail and Online Sales: Distribution channels play a significant role, with e-cigarettes available in retail stores and online platforms, influencing accessibility and market penetration.

Fluctuating Preferences: Changing flavor preferences, nicotine strengths, and design aesthetics drive product innovation and marketing strategies in the competitive market.

Industry Consolidation: Consolidation among key manufacturers and acquisitions shape the competitive landscape, impacting market dynamics and product offerings.

Public Perception and Education: Efforts to educate consumers about the risks and benefits of smart e-cigarettes impact market acceptance and purchasing behaviors.

Evolving Regulation and Innovation: Continuous regulatory changes and technological advancements shape the market trajectory, prompting manufacturers to adapt strategies for compliance and innovation.

Segments Overview

The U.S. smart e-cigarettes market is segmented into type, and application.

By Type,

? With Screen

? Without Screen

The with screen segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 50.0% during the forecast period. Presence of important details on the screen of the e-cigarettes along with aesthetic appearance are some of the key factors for the staggering growth of this segment. Without screen segment is also contributing a significant portion in the market due to low cost structure as compared to the with screen e-cigarettes.

By Application,

? Online

? Offline

The offline segment holds more than 50% of the market share in 2021 in the U.S. Availability of a large variety of e-cigarettes coupled with ease of access and presence of a number of off-level brands in the offline stores are some of the key reasons for the lion?s share of this segment during the study period. The online segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR owing to penetration of domestic brand through e-commerce channel in the U.S.

