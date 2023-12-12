Mobile Water Treatment Market Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global mobile water treatment market held a market value of USD 1,566.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,395.4 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

In addition to that, the mobile water treatment market volume has been accounted as 9,300 units in 2021 and is subject to increase at the rate of 9% over the anticipated period.

Mobile water treatment plants can be called on-demand and have been gaining popularity among public and private agencies at a considerable level. Mobile water treatments aid heavily in decreasing the waste generated by different sectors. The rising environmental-friendly initiatives by public as well as private firms contribute towards the market growth surge.

The “Mobile Water Treatment Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increased Environmental Initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation

A surge in the environmental activities proposed and implemented by governments throughout the world has driven the growth rate of the mobile water treatment market. For instance, in September 2021, US legislators proposed to start a program that will fund USD 750 million in grants for water-recycling projects in the 17 Western states of the US through 2027. The decentralized water reuse plants are one of the prominent means for the reduction of waste. Such initiatives fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

SUEZ Water, Evoqua Water Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, MPW, Pall Water Processing, Degremont, Ecolutia, Ramky Enviro Engineers, Organo Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Aquatech International Corporation, Orenco Systems, Inc., and Scinor Water America, L.L.C.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The mobile water treatment market is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing water scarcity, natural disasters, and the need for rapid, on-site water purification solutions.

Emergency Response and Remote Sites: Mobile water treatment units cater to emergency response situations and remote locations lacking access to clean water, driving market demand.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in mobile treatment technologies such as membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, and UV disinfection improve efficiency and water quality.

Industrial Applications: Industries like oil & gas, mining, and construction deploy mobile treatment systems for on-site water purification, reducing environmental impact and costs.

Environmental Concerns: Stringent regulations and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability drive the adoption of mobile treatment units with reduced chemical usage and energy consumption.

Market Segmentation: Differentiation based on capacity, portability, and treatment capabilities offers tailored solutions for various applications and industries.

Remote Monitoring and IoT: Integration of IoT-enabled sensors and remote monitoring systems enhance operational efficiency and allow real-time data analysis for mobile treatment units.

Geographical Expansion: Emerging economies and regions prone to natural disasters witness increased adoption, fostering market expansion and diversification.

Public Health Impact: Mobile water treatment units play a crucial role in providing safe drinking water during humanitarian crises, benefiting public health in affected areas.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key players prompts investment in R&D, partnerships, and innovative solutions, shaping the evolving mobile water treatment market.

Segments Overview

The global mobile water treatent market is segmented into type, services, application, and end user.

By Type,

? Resin Mobile Water Treatment

? Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

? Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

? Others

The membrane mobile water treatment segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 550 million for 2022 to 2030. The filtration mobile water treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate of 9.7% over the forecast period.

By Services,

? Emergency Rental

? Temporary Hire

? Long Term Contract

The emergency rental segment held more than 50% of the market share in 2021.

By Application,

? Clarification

? Chemical Softening

? Filtration

? Reverse Osmosis

? Ion Exchange

? Others

The filtration segment is expected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 million by 2027 in terms of revenue.

By End User,

? Municipal

? Construction

? Chemical

? Agriculture

? Others

The municipal segment held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021.

Regional Overview

By region, the global mobile water treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

