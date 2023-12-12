Lai's lead over Hou for Taiwan presidency shrinks to margin of error

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the newest My Formosa poll, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) lead over Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has reduced to less than the margin of error.

In the latest poll released by My Formosa on Tuesday (Dec. 12), the DPP ticket of Lai and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is still in the lead with 35.1%, the KMT's Hou and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) is gaining at 32.5%, and Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) ticket of Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) is at 17%. The gap between Lai and Hou is now only 2.6%, which is less than the 2.8% margin of error.

Backing for Lai fell for the second My Formosa survey in a row, dropping by 2.7% from 37.8% to 35.1%. Support for Hou has declined by 0.1% from 32.6% to 32.5% and Ko's number dropped by 0.3% from 17.3% to 17%.

As the election campaign enters the final month, Blue (KMT) and Green (DPP) supporters are both returning to their original camps. Among those who lean toward the KMT, 93.2% support the Hou-Jaw ticket. Among people who lean toward the DPP, 93.4% support the Lai-Hsiao pairing.

In terms of regional support, the backing for the Lai-Hsiao ticket in the Kaohsiung-Pingtung region has dropped from 47.5% to 41.7%. Regarding age groups, support for the Ko-Ying pairing has risen from 27.2% to 31.6% among those aged 20 to 29, while it has decreased from 36.7% to 33.3% among those aged 30 to 39.

Meanwhile, 78.8% of respondents express a definite intention to vote, 13.8% indicate a possibility of voting, 2.7% might not vote, 3% definitely will not vote, and 1.8% remain undecided.

The 87th round of the poll was conducted on Dec. 7, 8, and 11. The latest survey interviewed 1,201 people with a confidence level of 95% and a maximum sampling error of plus or minus 2.8%.



Green is support for Lai, blue is backing for Hou, and light blue is support for Ko. (My Formosa image)