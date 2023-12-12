32 people charged for illegal farmland dumping in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office charged 32 people in conjunction with renting agricultural land under false premises only to dump waste material there.

A male surnamed Lin (林) is suspected of heading the group, with prosecutors charging him with violating the Organized Crime Prevention Act, the Waste Disposal Act, the Soil and Water Conservation Act, the Regional Planning Act, and fraud, per UDN.

Taichung City Police Department received reports beginning in September 2022 that a criminal syndicate was operating under the guise of a gardening business to lease land in Taichung’s Dajia District, amongst other places.

The group caused large-scale pollution compromising the agricultural land and affecting nearby crops and ecology. It is estimated the cost of restoring the land to its original state could be as high as NT$50 million (US$1.6 million).

Landowners in Taichung’s Dajia District, Waipu District, Houli District, and other places were duped into renting their land with the criminal group disappearing after completing their dumping. The investigation found it was the same group responsible for all the cases.

A special task force was created involving the district prosecutors’ office, police, and other municipal units. After nearly a year of collecting evidence, eight separate searches were launched in August and subsequent arrests and charges were made.

Lin, along with another 31 individuals, were charged. Investigators seized bank account books, driver dispatch records, and records of conversations. The prosecutor’s office applied to the court to detain Lin, along with another individual surnamed Hsu (徐).

Prosecutors said the group set up a gardening enterprise to trick landowners. The group then said it needed to prepare the soil for tree planting, with drivers simply bringing in construction and excavation waste from the Taipei area to dump onto the farmland.

Authorities said three plots were found to contain a large amount of plastic, scrap steel bars, iron bars, and wood. Two plots were found to contain excavation waste, causing soil erosion and violating the Regional Planning Act, affecting subsequent farming and potentially contaminating nearby water sources.

Task force members warned groups not to bring waste to Taichung. Authorities have pledged to strengthen the inspection of vehicles carrying earthworks, sand, gravel, and waste. Drivers will be asked to provide relevant documents and certification. Failure to follow such requirements will result in prosecution according to relevant laws and regulations.