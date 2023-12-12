Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 11) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 12).

Of the 20 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter entered the southeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

Meanwhile, the MND also said that China’s Shandong aircraft carrier strike group transited down the west side of the Taiwan Strait median line from north to south on Monday.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 109 military aircraft and 77 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight path of one out of 20 PLA aircraft. (MND image)