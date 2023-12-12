Taiwan CAL flight to Japan diverted over cracked windshield

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Airlines (CAL) flight from Kaohsiung to Takamatsu, Japan, was diverted after the crew noticed a crack in the windshield on Monday morning (Dec. 11).

According to the airline, the crew of flight CI7760 discovered a crack had formed on the cockpit windshield, reported UDN. Although it was deemed that the Boeing 737-8AL aircraft could continue safely to its destination, considering the local repair capabilities, the decision was made to divert the flight to Osaka's Kansai International Airport for closer inspection and necessary maintenance, following standard operating procedures.

The airline emphasized that the 153 passengers on board were safe throughout the flight. Upon arrival in Osaka, the airline assisted passengers in using other modes of transportation to reach their destinations and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Flight CI7760 services the route on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing from Kaohsiung at 7:32 a.m. and arriving in Takamatsu at 11 a.m. local time.