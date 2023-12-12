Greenbriar Provides Water Update

Phoenix, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following water update.



Claudia Elliott, a reporter for the Tehachapi News, who has been conducting very biased reporting of late, today published an article where Ms. Elliott quotes an official at the California Department of Real Estate, named Christina Jiminez.



The verbatim statements according to Claudia Elliot, from the DRE spokesperson, Christina Jiminez, reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of petitions filed pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act ("CEQA"), and more specifically, the petition filed by the Water District. Fundamentally, CEQA is a process-based law aimed at requiring local governments to appropriately consider the environmental impacts of a project. Here, the city developed a water supply assessment ("WSA") for the project demonstrating the adequacy of short-term and long-term water supplies for the project. The district's lawsuit challenges the adequacy of that analysis, not the actual "delivery of domestic water" to the project. If, as requested by the district, the court were to find the analysis inadequate, the city may revise and reissue the WSA to address any inadequacies and move forward with fully entitling the project. Only after the construction of the project, will the DRE be requested to issue the final white report (Public Report) for the project. Any potentially required analysis of water supplies will be resolved well before then.



As Jeff Ciachurski was not party to a NDA on the second round of settlement discussions with the water district, the undersigned can clearly state that correspondence from the district emphatically state that more than adequate water exists for the project, and further, the engineering documents provided to all parties for the 2020 RUWMP report (that the district is now intentionally almost 4 years late in filing), clearly supports the WSA as provided by the city's independent professional engineers. The district litigation is frivolous, vexatious, without merit, and a ploy for the district to misuse and abuse its powers by trying to be an urban planning agency, (which it is not), and use their misguided litigation to once again, try and take more water supplies for themselves, because certain water district members are large Ag land owners, and therefore divert water for their own commercial benefit, whether Ag use or their own attempted housing projects.



The undersigned has on the record referred the water district to the Kern County District Attorney for investigation.



