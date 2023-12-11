Ukraine updates: 4 reported injured in Kyiv missile strike

Ukrainian officials say Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv

Ukraine minister: No green light for EU membership talks would be 'devastating'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says it would be "devastating" for both Ukraine and the European Union if EU leaders do not give the nod to his country for membership talks at a summit later this week.

"I cannot imagine, I don't even want to talk about the devastating consequences that will occur shall the [European] Council fail to make this decision," Kuleba said as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers.

"We also expect the European Union to make a decision that will appreciate the effort made by Ukraine," Kuleba said.

EU leaders are required to decide unanimously, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly said he is against opening talks.

Russian air attack on Kyiv injures 4, say Ukraine officials

Ukraine's air force said on Monday that it shot down eight Russian missiles headed for Kyiv on Monday.

"The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv region" at about 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Ukraine's air force said, adding that "air defense destroyed eight air targets that were flying in the direction of the capital."

The debris from the shot down weapons fell onto several districts, injuring four people and damaging a residential building, Ukrainian officials said.

"Medics provided them with help on the spot," said Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko in a statement on Telegram.

"Also, a missile fragment was found on the territory of a warehouse in Darnytskyi district. There was no fire or damage to the building," it added.

Biden invites Zelenskyy to White House amid US funding questions

US President Joe Biden invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, amid efforts from Republicans to stall military aid to Ukraine.

The White House in a statement on Sunday said the two leaders will discuss the "urgent needs" facing Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on ensuring unity among the United States, Europe and the world in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian terror and strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation," the Ukrainian president's office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy was also invited to address US senators on Tuesday in the Capitol, a Senate leadership aide told Reuters news agency on Sunday.

The government in Washington has said that the funds previously approved for Ukraine will be completely exhausted by the end of the year.

However, the release of new US aid is currently being caught up in a domestic political row between Democrats and Republicans, as more and more Republicans express doubt about funding Ukraine's defense.