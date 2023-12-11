India Rice Milling Market Demand, Size, Share, Top Players, Growth and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The India Rice Milling market held a market value of USD 62.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 77.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 3.1% over the projected period.

Rice milling is a post-production process of rice, which involves rubbing of rice surface against another rice surface, where mystified air acts as lubricant between the 2 surfaces. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing investment in technology upgradation and modernization of rice mills in India. Furthermore, government supportive policies and schemes, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by huge initial investment.

The “India Rice Milling Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Supportive government policies and schemes

In 2020, Government of India extended price support to paddy through State Procuring Agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The rice producers have an alternative to sell their produce to State Agencies/FCI at the minimum support price or in the open market as it is beneficial to them. Food-grains, including rice procured by the State Agencies are ultimately taken over by the FCI for distribution under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other such welfare schemes in the country.

KEY PLAYER

Bhler India, G.G., Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipment, Patkar Engineers, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The rice milling industry in India stands as an essential segment within the country’s agricultural and food processing sector. India, being one of the world’s leading producers and consumers of rice, places significant importance on the rice milling process. This process involves transforming raw paddy into polished rice through a series of steps encompassing cleaning, de-husking, whitening, polishing, sorting, and grading.

The market’s significance in India is rooted in its contribution to fulfilling the domestic demand for rice and its role in bolstering the country’s agricultural economy. Given rice’s status as a dietary staple for a vast portion of the population, efficient rice milling is crucial to ensure the availability of high-quality rice to meet the consumption needs across the nation.

Several factors drive the growth of the rice milling market in India, including population growth, changing dietary habits, increased disposable income, and a growing demand for processed and value-added rice products. Furthermore, technological advancements in rice milling equipment and machinery play a crucial role in improving productivity, efficiency, and the overall quality of rice production in the country.

Technological progressions are instrumental in shaping the rice milling industry in India. Ongoing innovations in milling machinery, process automation, digitization, and optimization techniques have significantly enhanced the efficiency of rice processing, curtailed losses, and elevated the quality of the final rice products.

The application spectrum of rice milling extends across various segments within the food industry. Rice mills are instrumental in producing diverse types and grades of rice tailored to different culinary preferences and regional tastes prevalent across India. Additionally, by-products generated during the rice milling process, such as bran and husk, find utility in sectors like animal feed, biofuel production, and pharmaceuticals.

Challenges prevalent within the Indian rice milling industry encompass the need for modernization of existing milling facilities, tackling post-harvest losses, ensuring adherence to stringent food safety standards, and adapting to evolving consumer preferences. Addressing these challenges entails substantial investments in infrastructure, technology adoption, research, development, and the implementation of stringent quality control measures.

The Indian rice milling market comprises a varied landscape encompassing large-scale rice mills, medium-sized enterprises, and smaller local mills. These entities distinguish themselves through innovations in technology, ensuring superior product quality, operational efficiency, sustainability practices, and their ability to cater to the diverse demands prevalent across different regional markets.

In conclusion, the rice milling industry in India holds immense significance in meeting the nation’s rice demand, ensuring food security, and driving economic growth. The trajectory of this market will continue to be shaped by ongoing technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, stringent quality control measures, and the adaptability of rice millers to evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics prevalent within India’s diverse culinary landscape.

Segments Overview:

The India Rice Milling market is segmented into equipment and capacity.

By Equipment,

Rice Whitening Machinery

Pre-Cleaner Machinery

Paddy Separator Machinery

Length Grader Machinery

Others

The rice whitening machinery segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020 owing to its high adoption in every rice milling process for removal of bran from the rice crop. The length grader machinery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 4.1% owing to technological advancements for separating broken rice from long and full rice.

By Capacity,

1 to 10 tons

10 to 20 tons

More than 20 tons

The 1 to 10 tons segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to high demand for rice milling machines having 1 to 10 tons of capacity. The 10 to 20 tons and more than 20 tons capacity milling machine segment are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the projected period.

