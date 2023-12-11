Machine Tools Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global machine tools market held a market value of USD 69,855.2 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 95,169.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market volume for machine tools was 4,374.68 thousand tons in 2020.

Machine tools are machines for handling metal or rigid materials. This is usually done by techniques such as boring, cutting, shearing, grinding, and other forms of deformation. Favorable government regulations & policies for the manufacturing sector and increased demand in emerging markets are also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements regarding machine tools are also anticipated to boost market growth.

The “Machine Tools Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Favorable government regulations and policies for the manufacturing sector

Globally, most nations have favorable government regulations and policies to manufacture safe products. For instance, the regulatory framework in India is supported by 3 government institutions the Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The country also has favorable policies, such as the National Policy on Safety, Health & Environment at Workplace 2009 and National Capital Goods Policy 2016, among others. These help in setting standards & compliance on safety, health & environment. They also help in promoting exports, increase domestic production, technology improvement, mandatory standardization of machines & equipment by adopting ISO, reduce sub-standard imports through standardization, and skill development. All these factors support the manufacturing sector, hence boosting the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Ace Micromatic Group, AMADA Co., Ltd., CHIRON Group SE, Dalian Machine Tools Group Corporation, DMG MORI, Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd., Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd, Gleason Corporation, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai WIA, INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Hahn & Tessky, JTEKT Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., MAG IAS GmbH, Makino, Okuma Corporation, Schuler AG, Spinner Machine Tools, Trumpf, and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The machine tools market stands as a pivotal sector within the manufacturing and industrial landscape, encompassing various devices and equipment utilized in shaping, cutting, drilling, grinding, and forming metals and other materials. These tools play a fundamental role in the production of components and parts across diverse industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and more.

The significance of the machine tools market lies in its indispensable role in enabling precision manufacturing processes and enhancing productivity across different industrial sectors. Machine tools are crucial for shaping raw materials into precise components and parts with accuracy, efficiency, and consistency, thereby contributing to the overall efficiency and quality of manufacturing operations.

The market’s growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion of manufacturing activities, technological advancements, automation, and the demand for efficient and high-precision machining operations. Additionally, the increasing need for customization, complex part manufacturing, and rapid production cycles contribute to the continuous evolution and demand for advanced machine tools.

Technological advancements play a critical role in shaping the machine tools market. Innovations in machine tool designs, materials, cutting-edge technologies, automation, and digitalization have revolutionized manufacturing processes, enabling higher precision, faster production rates, and improved efficiency while reducing operational costs.

The application of machine tools is widespread across various manufacturing industries. These tools are utilized in processes such as turning, milling, drilling, grinding, and shaping raw materials like metals, plastics, and composites to create components used in a broad spectrum of products, ranging from automotive parts and aerospace components to consumer electronics and machinery.

Challenges within the machine tools market include the need for continuous innovation to meet evolving manufacturing requirements, addressing skilled labor shortages, ensuring sustainability in manufacturing processes, and adapting to dynamic market demands. Overcoming these challenges requires investment in research and development, training programs, sustainable manufacturing practices, and collaborations across industries.

The machine tools market comprises a competitive landscape with numerous global and regional manufacturers offering a diverse range of machine tools and related solutions. Companies differentiate themselves through technological innovations, product quality, precision, reliability, after-sales service, and the ability to cater to specific industry needs.

In conclusion, the machine tools market plays a vital role in driving manufacturing capabilities and productivity across diverse industries. Its trajectory will continue to be shaped by technological advancements, industry 4.0 initiatives, sustainability practices, and the ability of manufacturers to adapt and offer innovative machine tool solutions meeting the evolving demands of precision manufacturing.

Segments Overview:

The global Machine Tools market is segmented into product type, automation type, industry, and sales channel.

By Product Type

Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Laser Machine

Drilling Machine

Turning Machine

Grinding Machine

Electrical Discharge Machines

Machining Centers

The machining centers segment accounts for the largest share of around 20% in the market. The milling machine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the lucrative expansion of metalworking process industries worldwide, which boosted the demand for milling machines.

By Automation Type,

CNC Machine Tools

Conventional Machine Tools

The CNC machine tools segment held the largest market share owing to the rising demand from companies in the manufacturing sector for product innovation and productivity improvements. The conventional machine tools segment is also expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

By Industry,

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

The automotive segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share. Increasing adoption of integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence, among others, in the automotive sector is expected to contribute to the market growth. The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5%.

By Sales Channel,

Dealers and Distributors

Events and Exhibitions

The dealers & distributors segment accounted for the largest market share. The presence of numerous dealers and distributors, such as Absolute Machine Tools, Inc. and Ellison Technologies, among others are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Machine Tools market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

