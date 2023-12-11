Indoor Delivery Robot Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global indoor delivery robot market valued at a market size of USD 6.106 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 157.618 Million by 2027. The indoor delivery robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.

The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. Indoor delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. The robot is powered by an electric battery, and moves at a moderate pace. It uses a camera as well as sensors to plan an effective route, autonomous navigation, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person. Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to various industries across the globe.

Lockdown has resulted in slowdown of all activities. In this situation, demand of delivery robots is growing at a huge pace. The delivery robot reduces personal contact with the receiver and hence reduces the chances of Covid-19 spread.

The “Indoor Delivery Robot Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

Aethon Inc, Effidence, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Pudu Technology Inc., Rice Robotics Ltd., Savioke Inc., Sir Steward, Segway Robotics Inc., Tactile Robots SRL, Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Pangolin, Robot Corp., Ltd., E Novia, Bear Robotics.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The indoor delivery robot market represents a burgeoning sector within the robotics and automation industry, focusing on the development and deployment of robots designed to navigate indoor environments and autonomously deliver goods or perform tasks within enclosed spaces. These robots are equipped with sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms enabling them to navigate through indoor settings, avoiding obstacles and reaching designated destinations.

The significance of the indoor delivery robot market lies in its potential to revolutionize logistics, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and various other industries by offering efficient, contactless, and on-demand delivery solutions within indoor spaces. These robots aim to streamline internal logistics, optimize workflows, and enhance operational efficiency in settings such as warehouses, hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, and office complexes.

The market’s growth is propelled by several factors, including the rising demand for automation, the need for contactless delivery solutions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing adoption of e-commerce, and the continuous advancements in robotics and AI technologies. Additionally, the potential cost savings, time efficiency, and improved customer experience contribute to the increasing interest in indoor delivery robots.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the indoor delivery robot market. Ongoing innovations in robotics, sensor technologies, machine learning, and AI algorithms enable these robots to navigate complex indoor environments, recognize objects, avoid obstacles, and adapt to dynamic surroundings, ensuring safe and efficient delivery operations.

The application spectrum of indoor delivery robots extends across various industries and settings. These robots are utilized for tasks such as transporting goods within warehouses, delivering medications and supplies in healthcare facilities, handling room service in hotels, and facilitating contactless shopping experiences in retail stores.

Challenges within the indoor delivery robot market include the need for robust safety measures to prevent accidents, optimizing robot-human interactions, ensuring compliance with regulations, addressing cybersecurity concerns, and overcoming acceptance barriers in certain industries. Overcoming these challenges requires continual improvements in robot design, safety protocols, user interfaces, and collaboration between robot manufacturers and industry stakeholders.

The market for indoor delivery robots is competitive, with several companies developing and offering diverse robot models tailored for specific indoor environments and applications. These companies differentiate themselves through technological advancements, navigation capabilities, payload capacity, battery life, reliability, and customization options meeting diverse industry requirements.

In conclusion, the indoor delivery robot market holds immense promise in transforming logistics and operations within indoor environments across various industries. The market’s trajectory will continue to be shaped by technological innovations, safety advancements, regulatory considerations, and the ability of manufacturers to provide reliable and adaptable indoor delivery robot solutions meeting the evolving needs of different sectors.

Segments Overview:

The global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry

By Component

Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the indoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross USD 110 Million by the year 2027. Whereas, cyber security solutions in software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

By Robot Type

2 & 3 Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of indoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

The autonomous segment held the largest share of operations segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

> 50 Kgs

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas <0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of industry segment in 2020. Whereas hospitality segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

