Bearings Market Share, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2032

The global bearings market held a market value of USD 76,418.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 120,054.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing utilization of bearing in motor, the demand for automotive electrification, government initiatives to drive the manufacturing sector, and increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars are anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, bearings are used in all kinds of machines and equipment, such as household appliances, aerospace & defense equipment, farm machines, and automobile parts, among others. This wide range of applications is also estimated to boost market growth.

The “Bearings Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors the increasing sales of counterfeit products are estimated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in growth due to supply chain disruptions. The automotive sector, which is one of the largest consumers of bearings also faced losses, which negatively hampered the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for bearings in energy-efficient cars

Modern automobiles, including cars, are aiming towards achieving maximum vehicle uptime, a better total cost of ownership, and utilization. Bearings are one of the most vital components for the performance enhancement of all the rotating parts. They also have applications in achieving lower system noise. The modern bearings are far more technologically advanced and refined as compared to the traditional bearings. They are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of modern powertrains, which are fuel-efficient as well as lead to lesser emissions. This is estimated to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

SKF, Schaeffler India Limited, Timken India Ltd., NRB Bearings Limited, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), SB Industries Private Limited, JTEKT India Limited, NTN Corporation, THB Bearings Co. Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, and Other

MARKET OVERVIEW

The bearings market in India represents a critical sector within the country’s industrial and manufacturing landscape, focusing on the production, distribution, and utilization of bearings across various industries. Bearings are mechanical components designed to enable rotational or linear movement, reducing friction and supporting loads in machinery and equipment.

The significance of the bearings market in India lies in its integral role in diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, construction, power generation, and industrial machinery. Bearings facilitate smooth and efficient operations by providing support and reducing friction between moving parts, thereby enhancing equipment performance, reliability, and longevity.

The market’s growth is propelled by several factors, including the expansion of manufacturing sectors in India, increasing industrialization, infrastructure development projects, and the rising demand for high-quality bearings in diverse applications. Moreover, India’s emergence as a manufacturing hub and the focus on ‘Make in India’ initiatives further contribute to the bearings market’s growth.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the bearings market. Ongoing innovations in bearing materials, designs, lubrication, sealing technologies, and manufacturing processes have resulted in bearings capable of withstanding higher loads, operating at higher speeds, and offering improved durability and reliability.

The application of bearings in India spans various industries, with automotive applications being one of the primary sectors. Bearings are integral components in automotive engines, transmissions, wheels, and chassis, contributing to vehicle performance and efficiency. Additionally, bearings find extensive use in machinery, pumps, turbines, electric motors, and a wide range of industrial equipment.

Challenges within the bearings market in India include price fluctuations of raw materials, intense competition among manufacturers, counterfeit products affecting market credibility, and the need for continuous quality improvement. Overcoming these challenges requires investment in research and development, stringent quality control measures, and collaborations between industry players and regulatory bodies to ensure product authenticity and reliability.

The market for bearings in India is competitive, with several domestic and international manufacturers offering a wide range of bearings across different categories and specifications. Companies differentiate themselves through product quality, reliability, after-sales service, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships to cater to diverse industrial requirements.

In conclusion, the bearings market in India plays a crucial role in supporting various industries by providing essential components for machinery and equipment. The market’s trajectory will continue to be influenced by technological advancements, quality standards, infrastructure development, and the ability of manufacturers to offer innovative and reliable bearing solutions meeting the diverse needs of India’s industrial sectors.

Segments Overview:

The global bearings market is segmented into product, size, material, industry, and industrial.

By Product,

Ball Bearings

o Deep Groove Ball Bearings

o Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

o Angular-Contact Ball Bearings

o Thrust Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings

o Tapered Roller Bearings

o Spherical Roller Bearings

o Cylindrical Roller Bearings

o Needle Roller Bearings

Mounted Bearings

Linear Bearings

Slide Bearings

Jewel Bearings

The ball bearings segment held the largest market share of around 42%, due to their high demand, as they have small surface contact and hence, decrease the friction to a great extent. Within the ball bearings segment, the angular-contact ball bearings segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.4%. The slide bearings segment is estimated to hit a market value of about USD 5,799.8 million by 2027.

By Size,

30 to 40 mm

41 to 50 mm

51 to 60 mm

61 to 70 mm

70 mm and above

The 30 to 40 mm segment held the largest market share of about 36% owing to its increasing demand for various industrial applications. The 61 to 70 mm segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 7.6%.

By Material,

Specialty Steel Alloys

Plastic

Ceramics

The specialty steel alloys segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high usage currently for the manufacturing of various types of bearings. The ceramics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to its rising demand.

By Industry,

Automotive

o OEM

o Aftermarket

Industrial

o Agriculture

o Railway

o Mining

o Aerospace

o Machine Tools

o Others

The industrial segment held the largest market share owing to the high usage of bearings in the aerospace and railway sector. Within the industrial segment, the machine tools segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

By Industrial,

OEMs

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment held the largest market share owing to the strong aftermarket for motor vehicle repair and other industrial equipment.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

