Power Tools Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report and Forecast 2032

The global power tools market held a market value of USD 30,894.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 43,278.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The tools actuated by an additional power source and mechanism are power tools. Electric motors, internal combustion engines, and compressed air are the most common type of power tools. The market is majorly driven by the growing application of power tools in the construction industry and the rising adoption of cordless power tools globally.

Despite the driving factors the high maintenance cost coupled with the volatile raw material price is anticipated to negatively influence the market growth. This is because recalibration at regular intervals is required for power tools for efficient operations. Also, regulatory compliances and power tool safety are expected to pose a challenge to the market growth.

The “Power Tools Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

3M, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, APEX Tool Group, LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. & E. FEIN GmbH, Delta Power Equipment Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group, Ferm International B.V., Festool GmbH, Hilti Corporation, Husqvarna AB, Ingersoll-Rand, Interskol, KOKI Holdings Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Makita Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On, Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc., Techtronic Industries (TTI), Positec Tool Group, UryuSeisaku, Ltd., CS Unitec, and Fortive Corporation, among others

The global power tools market is segmented into tool type, mode of operation, and application.

By Tool Type

• Drilling and Fastening Tools

o Drills

o Screwdrivers and Nut-Runners

o Wrenches

o Drivers

• Demolition Tools

o Demolition Hammer

o Hammer Drill

o Breaker

o Rotary Hammer

o Others

• Sawing and Cutting Tools

o Circular Saws

o Jigsaws

o Multi-Cutter Saws

o Chop Saws

o Band Saws

o Reciprocating Saws

o Shears and Nibblers

• Material Removal Tools

o Grinders

– Die and Straight Grinder

– Angle Grinder

– Rotary Files

– Bench Grinder

– Pencil Grinders

o Sanders

o Polishers/ Buffers

• Routing Tools

o Routers/Planer

o Joiners

• Air-Powered Tools

o Air Hoses

o Air Hammers

o Air Scalers

o Others

• Others

The drilling and fastening tools segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 28%. Within the drilling and fastening tools segment, the drills segment is expected to grow at a rate of 4.8%. Within, the demolition tools segment, the breaker segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. The air-powered tools segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Industrial

o Construction

o Automotive

o Aerospace

o Energy

o Shipbuilding

o Metal & Fabrication

o Other Industries

• Residential

The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the rising demand for power tools in various industries. These industries include construction, automotive, and energy among others. The energy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The residential segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

By Mode of Operation,

• Electric

o Corded

o Cordless

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

The electric segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to technological advancements related to the segment. The pneumatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

