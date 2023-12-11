Sports Coaching Platforms Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global sports coaching platforms market held a market size of USD 348.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 849.3 Million by 2027. The sports coaching platforms market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period.

Sports coaching platforms utilizes online platform to teach, guide, & train the athletes. Sports coaching platforms are transforming the sports coaching & training industry. The platform utilizes smart phones, tablets, laptops to train, and track the performance of athletes via any remote location. On the other hand, coaches can also keep a track of their client’s data, their schedules, and other related videos and clips for training purposes, using this platform. Increased usage of mobile devices, and growth in digitization across the globe has resulted in increased demand for sports coaching platforms to great extent, in the past few years. The trend of online sports training and coaching is here to stay in the forthcoming years.

The “Sports Coaching Platforms Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the sports coaching platforms in order to serve their client’s requitements in a better way.

KEY PLAYER

AccelWare, AMP Sports, AtheleticLogic, Champion Century, Coach Logic, Coach Me Plus, CoachLogix, Coach’s Eye, Edge10, Firstbeat, Fusion Sport, Grabba International Pty Ltd. / Fusion Sport and iGamePlanner among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview

The global sports coaching market is segmented into type, pricing model, and application.

By Type

• Professional

• Non – Professional

The non-professional segment accounted for the major share of around 60% of the total market size in 2020. The growing adoption of home training by coaches to individual athletes, in order to ensure more focus to increase the rate of success is one of the reasons for this domination of non-professional segment in the sports coaching market.

By Pricing Model

• One Time License

• Subscription

The subscription segment held the largest share of sports coaching market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

By Application

• Soccer

• Basketball

• Swimming

• Baseball

• Others

The baseball segment held the largest share of application segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. The baseball segment is also expected to grow at a highest rate i.e., CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

