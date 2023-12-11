Taiwan’s TSMC reports NT$206 billion November revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported approximately NT$206.03 billion (US$6.54 billion) in consolidated revenue for November on Friday (Dec. 8).

TSMC said November revenue declined by 15.3% from October and was down 7.5% year-over-year. The November figure was the second-highest of the year, trailing only October’s NT$243.20 billion.

Analysts told CNA that TSMC’s November revenue was helped by sales of its most commercially advanced 3 nm chips. Meanwhile, revenue for the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$1.99 trillion, representing a 4.1% year-over-year decline.

Meanwhile, a TrendForce report from Dec. 6 found that TSMC was ranked first among the top 10 global foundries by revenue in the third quarter. TSMC captured 57.9% of the market during Q3.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker recorded US$17.25 billion (NT$543 billion) in Q3 revenue, an increase of 10.2% from the previous quarter. TrendForce said sales were driven by strong demand in the PC sector and for smartphone components, including new iPhones and Android devices, in addition to urgent restocking orders from mid-to-low-end 5G and 4G inventories.