cetonitrile Market Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

The global acetonitrile market held a market value of USD 327.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 428.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. The market volume in 2020 was around 119,232.9 tons.

Acetonitrile is a chemical compound having a formula of CH3CN. It is also known as methyl cyanide (MeCN) and is the simplest organic nitrile in liquid and colorless form. It is a byproduct of acrylonitrile. The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to its drug recrystallization, high consumption in the production of epoxy hardeners & agrochemicals, and extensive adoption as an organic solvent in HPLC applications.

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be negatively hampered owing to the availability of substitutes, such as Prionil, and health concerns related to acetonitrile & its products. Like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the acetonitrile market adversely owing to supply chain disruptions.

KEY PLAYER

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Biosolve Chimie, Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Connect Chemicals GmbH, AnQore, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell Research Chemicals, Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc., Pharmco-Aaper, Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd., Robinson Brothers, Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited, Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd, Tedia Company, Inc., and Unigel, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The acetonitrile market is an essential segment within the chemical industry, serving as a vital solvent and intermediate in various industrial applications. Acetonitrile, a colorless liquid with a mild, sweet odor, finds widespread use as a solvent in pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, and other industries due to its unique chemical properties.

The significance of the acetonitrile market lies in its versatility as a polar aprotic solvent that dissolves a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. It serves as a crucial component in the synthesis, extraction, and purification of numerous chemicals and pharmaceutical products, including pharmaceutical intermediates, pesticides, and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) applications.

The market’s growth is driven by several factors, including the expanding pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, where acetonitrile is utilized extensively in the synthesis and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and crop protection chemicals. Additionally, the chemical’s applications in the production of batteries, coatings, and electronics contribute to the demand for acetonitrile.

Technological advancements and innovation play a pivotal role in shaping the acetonitrile market. Efforts are ongoing to improve production processes, enhance purity levels, and develop environmentally sustainable manufacturing methods to meet stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements.

The application of acetonitrile spans various industries, including pharmaceuticals for synthesizing vitamins, antibiotics, and other pharmaceutical intermediates, and in the production of agrochemicals like herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Moreover, the chemical is utilized in the electronics industry for producing lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacturing of dyes, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

Challenges within the acetonitrile market include volatility in raw material prices, regulatory concerns related to environmental and safety standards, and the need for sustainable production methods to reduce environmental impact. Overcoming these challenges requires investment in research and development for eco-friendly production processes and adherence to stringent regulations.

The acetonitrile market is competitive, with several global manufacturers supplying high-quality acetonitrile to various industries. Companies differentiate themselves through product quality, purity levels, supply chain efficiency, and strategic partnerships to meet the diverse needs of end-users in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals.

In conclusion, the acetonitrile market plays a vital role in diverse industries as a versatile solvent and intermediate in chemical synthesis. The market’s trajectory will continue to be influenced by technological advancements, sustainable production practices, regulatory compliance, and the ability of manufacturers to provide high-quality acetonitrile meeting the stringent demands of various industrial applications.

Segments Overview:

The global acetonitrile market is segmented into type, grade (purity), application, and end-user.

By Type,

• Derivative

• Solvent

The solvent segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is set to cross USD 270 million by 2027. This is owing to its high adoption as a solvent in many industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The derivative segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Grade (Purity),

• 99.99%

• 99.90%

• 99.80%

• 99.50%

• Others

The 99.50% grade segment is expected to cross a market volume of 26,000 tons by 2024 and hit 30,000 tons by 2027. The 99.99% grade segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate by 6.3% during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Laboratory

o DNA and RNA Synthesis

o Extraction

o High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Solvents

o Organic Synthesis

• Agricultural Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

o Synthetic medicines

– Insulin

– Antibiotics

– Vitamins

o Extraction Solvent

• Specialty Chemicals

• Others

The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.3% owing to the rising demand for acetonitrile in pharmaceutical industries for drug crystallization. The specialty chemicals segment is anticipated to cross a market volume of 23,000 tons by 2025 and the laboratory segment is expected to hold a market share of 25.5%.

By End-User,

• Agricultural Industry

• Analytical Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

The pharmaceutical industry is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for acetonitriles in the industry in the production of antibiotics, among other drugs.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Acetonitrile market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

