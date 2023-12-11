Japan Screw Compressor Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan Screw Compressor market held a market value of USD 423.09 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 860.26 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 8.34% over the projected period. Approximately 205 thousand units of screw compressors were sold in Japan in 2021.

Screw Compressor are positive displacement compressors, which use two spiral screws for compressing the gas. The market is majorly driven by the increasing infrastructural investment in petrochemical & refinery sectors and growth of industries such as pharma, F&B, & textile sectors. However, decrease in demand of fossil fuels are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

The “Japan Screw Compressor Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth of industries such as pharma, F&B, and textile sectors

The pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and textile industries are rapidly growing. Screw compressors find various applications in these industries. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry they are used for bottling/canning/packaging, manufacturing of tablets & capsules, manufacturing of creams, ointments, gels & syrups, fermentation, instrumentation air, and wastewater treatment. In the F&B industry, they are used for packaging movement, food mixing, air filtration, and pumping fluids. In the textile industry, they are used for spinning & ginning mills, air-jet spinning & weaving, man-made fiber production-partially oriented yarn (POY) & fully oriented yard (FOY), texturing units & adding details to materials, winding & dying of non-woven materials, pneumatic transport of PET chips & powering cleaning tools, and wastewater treatment. Therefore, varied range of applications of screw compressors in the F&B, textile, and pharma industries along with the growth of these industries is anticipated to drive the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Key players operating in the Japan Screw Compressor market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, GE Oil & Gas, Man Diesel & Turbo, Hokuetsu Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toyota Industries Corp., and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview:

The Japan Screw Compressor market is segmented into type, stage, design, distribution channel, and end user

By Type,

? Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

? Oil-Free Screw Compressors

The oil-injected screw compressors segment accounted for 60% market share i.e. major share of the market in 2021. This is owing to their high usage in mining & processing plants, road side construction, and automobiles for reducing production delays as well as costly downtime. On the other hand, the oil-free screw compressors segment witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.75% over the forecast period owing to the requirement of oil-free and clean air in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, textile, and electronics industry, among others.

By Stage,

? Multi-Stage

? Single-Stage

The single-stage segment accounted for the large market share of over 65% owing to their increasing demand in the manufacturing and oil & gas sectors. The multi-stage segment is also expected to witness significant growth.

By Design,

? Stationary

? Portable

The stationary segment holds an opportunity of USD 250.78 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to their increasing use in pharmaceutical industry. The portable segment is also likely to witness significant growth owing to various technological advancements.

By Distribution,

? OEMs

? Aftermarket

The OEMs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.53% from 2022 to 2030, as the components are mostly assembled in the OEM, before the final product is made.

By End User,

? Oil & Gas

? Chemicals & Petrochemicals

? Food & Beverage

? Automotive

? Power Plants

? Mining & Metals

? Others

The oil & gas segment is estimated to hold the highest revenue share of around 35% in 2021 owing to the growing use of screw compressors in various applications of the oil & gas industry, such as vapor recovery, gas handling, fuel gas boosting, and flash gas processing, among others. The food & beverage segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.26% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of screw compressors for food processing as well as packaging.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

