Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market in 2021 was valued at USD 14,970.12 Million and is projected to reach USD 29,705.23 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.22% over the projected period. In 2021, around 188,907 units of Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robots were estimated to be sold.

Machine vision enables a robot for seeing what it is doing. The term vision-guided robots is collectively used for machine vision and image processing systems used for position detection as well as inspection with industrial robots. Growing need for quality inspection as well as automation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications in automotive vertical is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

The “Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, surging risk of cyber-attacks on industrial machine robots and devices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of standardization coupled with the high cost of vision robots is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING AG, Eastman Kodak Company, OMRON Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Hexagon AB, Qualcomm Technologies, and Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

The market for used and refurbished robots represents a significant segment within the robotics and automation industry, offering pre-owned or reconditioned robotic systems that have been previously used in various industrial applications. These robots undergo refurbishment, restoration, and testing processes to ensure functionality and performance similar to new machines.

The significance of the used and refurbished robots market lies in providing cost-effective alternatives for businesses seeking automation solutions. These robots, available at a lower price point compared to new ones, enable companies to access advanced automation technology without the higher initial investment typically associated with brand-new equipment. Additionally, they offer sustainability benefits by extending the lifecycle of robotic systems.

The market’s growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for automation across industries, cost constraints faced by businesses, and the increasing availability of used robots in good working condition. Additionally, advancements in refurbishment processes and quality control measures contribute to the reliability and acceptance of refurbished robotic systems.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the used and refurbished robots market. Efforts are ongoing to enhance refurbishment techniques, upgrade software and hardware components, and improve the overall performance and reliability of pre-owned robotic systems, aligning them with modern automation requirements.

The application of used and refurbished robots spans various industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, logistics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and more. These robots are utilized for tasks such as assembly, welding, material handling, packaging, inspection, and other repetitive or specialized processes, contributing to increased productivity and operational efficiency.

Challenges within the used and refurbished robots market include ensuring the quality and reliability of refurbished units, meeting diverse customer requirements, and addressing the rapid technological advancements that may render older models obsolete. Overcoming these challenges necessitates stringent quality control measures, continuous improvements in refurbishment processes, and adapting to changing technology trends.

The market for used and refurbished robots is competitive, with numerous companies specializing in the refurbishment and resale of robotic systems. These companies differentiate themselves by offering warranties, quality certifications, comprehensive testing, customization options, and technical support to meet the specific automation needs of diverse industries.

In conclusion, the used and refurbished robots market provides an economical and sustainable solution for businesses seeking automation technologies. The market’s trajectory will continue to be influenced by technological innovations, quality assurance measures, cost-effectiveness, and the ability of refurbishment providers to offer reliable and efficient robotic systems meeting the evolving demands of industrial automation.

Segments Overview:

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market is segmented the component, platform, type, application, industry-application.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Lighting System

o Optical System (Camera & Lenses)

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Industrial X Rays

o Others

? Software

o On Premise

o Cloud Based

? Services

o Maintenance & Support

o Consulting & Training

The hardware segment?s volume is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% owing to various technological advancements in sub-segments, such as sensors and infrared detectors, among others. The sensors segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 2,000 million by 2028 and this value is estimated to hit around USD 2,593.4 million by 2030. This is owing to the rising number of players investing in this sub-segment. Within the software segment, the cloud-based sub-segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 9.43%.

By Platform,

? PC Based

? Camera Based Vision System

? Vision Guided Robotics

The vision guided robotics segment?s volume is estimated to cross a volume of around 1 lakh units by 2030 owing to the increasing demand of vision guided robotics. The camera based vision system segment?s market size if expected to be approximately 39% of the PC based market size by 2021 and is expected to reach up to 48% by 2030.

By Type,

? 1D Vision System

? 2D Vision System

o Area Scan

o Line Scan

? 3D Vision System

The 2D vision system segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 51% owing to the high adoption of these systems in automotive applications. Within this segment, the line scan sub-segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 8.34% over the projected period.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

By Application,

? Positioning/Guidance/Location

? Identification

? Inspection & Verification

? Gauging /Measurement

? Soldering & Welding

? Material Handling

? Assembling & Disassembling

? Painting & Dispensing

? Others

The gauging/measurement segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of over 25% owing to the growing demand of vision robotics for this application. The material handling segment?s volume is anticipated to surpass around 35 thousand units by 2029 owing to the rising technological advancements in the segment. The assembling and disassembling segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 9.55% in terms of its volume.

By Industry-By Application,

? Automotive

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Electrical & Electronics

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Aerospace & Defense

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Food & Beverages

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Metal Processing

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Warehouse & Logistics

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Retail & E-Commerce

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Others

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com