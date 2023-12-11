China's Shandong carrier navigates down Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (Dec. 11) reported that China's Shandong aircraft carrier was detected navigating down the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued at 4:50 p.m., the MND said that Shandong's carrier strike group sailed from north to south along the west side of the median line.

The ministry said the military used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance methods to assess the movements of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels. It dispatched military assets to monitor and respond accordingly.

The MND emphasized that the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region are key to global development and stability, and it is an obligation and responsibility that all parties in the region must bear.

It pledged that the nation's military will continue to respond to enemy threats and self-defense needs, and uphold the determination and attitude of "preparing for war, not seeking war, and responding to war, not avoiding war."