Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's Shandong carrier navigates down Taiwan Strait

Shandong carrier strike group detected moving down west side of median line

  242
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/11 17:45
Shandong aircraft carrier. (MND photo)

Shandong aircraft carrier. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday (Dec. 11) reported that China's Shandong aircraft carrier was detected navigating down the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued at 4:50 p.m., the MND said that Shandong's carrier strike group sailed from north to south along the west side of the median line.

The ministry said the military used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance methods to assess the movements of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels. It dispatched military assets to monitor and respond accordingly.

The MND emphasized that the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region are key to global development and stability, and it is an obligation and responsibility that all parties in the region must bear.

It pledged that the nation's military will continue to respond to enemy threats and self-defense needs, and uphold the determination and attitude of "preparing for war, not seeking war, and responding to war, not avoiding war."

Shandong
Shandong aircraft carrier
Shandong aircraft carrier group
Taiwan Strait
median line
PLAN

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships around nation
2023/12/11 10:31
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around nation
2023/12/08 11:01
Chinese balloon crosses Taiwan Strait median line
Chinese balloon crosses Taiwan Strait median line
2023/12/08 09:50
G7 leaders insist Taiwan Strait peace essential to world security, prosperity
G7 leaders insist Taiwan Strait peace essential to world security, prosperity
2023/12/07 20:10
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/12/07 10:31