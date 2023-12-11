Miss Taiwan 2023 is crowned

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miss Taiwan 2023 was crowned at a gala ceremony on Sunday (Dec. 10), with competition categories including formal dress, swimsuit, and personal interview.

The winner was Lin Pei-rong (林沛瑢), a second-year student at National Taiwan Normal University’s Graduate Institute of Performing Arts. After winning the crown, Lin will represent Taiwan in international beauty pageants in 2024, per Liberty Times.

Lin said she has been participating in beauty pageants since high school and is currently working as an actor and model. She said she would use this title to introduce the beauty of Taiwan to the world.

The Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest involved a series of competitions that began in September. Preliminary rounds involving categories such as talent, traditional costumes, and other categories narrowed the field down to 14 women.

The final competition was held at the Taipei Hero Hall, with contestants asked to address the audience and introduce a particular city in Taiwan. In the talent competition, some spoke different languages while others sang opera and modern pop music.

Lin said that she was born in North America and returned to Taiwan at the age of 9. She attended college at the University of Toronto in Canada, then returned to Taiwan again for graduate school.

According to Lin, beauty pageants can be grueling and difficult. She was grateful to her family for their support, and she believes the recognition will boost her career as an actor and model.