Passenger who forgot money discovers Taipei Metro's unseen act of kindness

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro is renowned for its diverse services, and one lesser-known but commendable initiative involves providing financial assistance to individuals who may have forgotten their pass or money to purchase a ticket.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec. 9), a user shared an incident where a Japanese friend, who had forgotten his wallet and EasyCard for the Taipei MRT, was pleasantly surprised to receive cash for a ticket. This was facilitated after verifying his identity and signing an IOU at an MRT station.

According to Storm Media, a staff member confirmed that the service exists and said a valid form of ID is required to access it. Passengers are then able to repay the borrowed money at any station.

Responding to the Facebook post, a Taiwanese netizen highlighted that, apart from Taipei Metro, similar measures are in place at Taiwan Railways and police stations to assist those facing financial constraints.

Beyond this financial support, the public transportation system has gained praise for more widely recognized services. These include amenities such as free charging facilities for mobile devices and electric wheelchairs, as well as complimentary access to restrooms.