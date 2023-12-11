India top court upholds removal of Kashmir special status

India's Supreme Court has upheld a 2019 move by the Indian government to revoke a special semi-autonomous status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The court said that the special status given to the territory was a "temporary provision."

It also said that Jammu and Kashmir should be put on par with other Indian states "at the earliest and as soon as possible," with state elections to take place by September 30, 2024.

Several petitions had challenged the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that bestowed a special status to the Muslim-majority state, and had allowed for limited autonomy.

