United States & Japan Medical Device Market Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2032

The United States & Japan medical device market held a market value of USD 208.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 282.11 Billion by the year 2027. Japans medical device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027. Around 8,33,568 thousand units of medical device were sold in 2021.

Medical devices are any devices which are used for medical purposes. These may include diagnostic devices, treatment devices, and monitoring devices, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing emphasis of healthcare organizations for early diagnosis as well as treatment of these diseases.

The “United States & Japan Medical Device Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Furthermore, rising number of players investing in the medical device industry for bringing technologically advanced products in the market is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. For instance, in fiscal year 2021 Medtronic invested 34.8% of its net sales for research and development to launch new products in the market. Similarly, Stryker invested around USD 984 million on R&D. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure is also estimated to boost the market growth.

Current trends in the United States and Japan medical device market include convergence of medical devices, internet of medical things, robotics, blockchain, and 3D manufacturing, among others. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the market is capital intensive which further poses as a threat to the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Stryker, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The medical device markets in the United States and Japan represent significant pillars of the healthcare industry in their respective regions, playing vital roles in providing innovative technologies, devices, and equipment for diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

The United States boasts one of the largest and most advanced medical device markets globally. It is characterized by a diverse range of medical technologies, including diagnostic imaging devices, surgical instruments, implantable devices, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tools, and advanced monitoring systems. The market’s growth is fueled by factors such as a robust healthcare infrastructure, a high demand for innovative healthcare solutions, significant R&D investments, and a favorable regulatory environment that encourages innovation.

Conversely, Japan’s medical device market is recognized for its stringent regulatory standards, technological advancements, and high-quality healthcare products. Japan is a key player in medical device manufacturing, known for producing high-precision and cutting-edge medical devices. The market in Japan is driven by an aging population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and a strong focus on research and development to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the populace.

Both the United States and Japan prioritize innovation and technological advancements, leading to the development of state-of-the-art medical devices. These innovations encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from wearable medical devices, robotic-assisted surgical systems, telemedicine solutions, to minimally invasive surgical tools, catering to the demand for more efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly medical interventions.

Regulatory frameworks significantly impact both markets. The United States operates under the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulations, emphasizing safety, efficacy, and quality standards for medical devices. Japan has its own strict regulatory authority, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), which oversees the approval and post-market surveillance of medical devices, ensuring their safety and effectiveness.

Challenges within these markets include the increasing cost pressures on healthcare systems, complex reimbursement procedures, and the need for continuous innovation to address unmet medical needs effectively. Market players need to navigate these challenges by focusing on cost-effective solutions, evidence-based outcomes, and collaborations that foster innovation and market growth.

Both markets are competitive landscapes, with numerous domestic and international players vying for market share. Companies engage in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolios, enhance research capabilities, and penetrate diverse segments of the medical device industry.

In summary, the United States and Japan’s medical device markets are robust, characterized by innovation, stringent regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and a commitment to improving healthcare delivery. The future trajectory of these markets will depend on continued innovation, regulatory compliance, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to address evolving healthcare challenges and demands.

Segments Overview:

The United States & Japan medical device market is segmented based on product.

By Product,

Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices

? Ultrasound Systems

? Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

? Electrocardiographs

? Scintigraphy Apparatus

? Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

o Radiation Devices

? CT Scanners

? Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

o Imaging Parts & Accessories

? Contrast Media

? X-ray Tubes

? Medical X-ray Film

? Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters

? Syringes (with/without needles)

? Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

? Others

o Bandages & Dressings

? Adhesive Medical Dressings

? Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables

? Surgical Gloves

? Ostomy Products

? Blood-Grouping Reagents

? First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids

o Portable Aids

? Hearing Aids

? Pacemakers

o Therapeutic Applications

? Therapeutic Respiration Devices

? Mechano-Therapy Devices

? Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

Orthopedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products

o Dental Instrument and Supplies

? Dental Instruments

? Dental Cements

? Teeth and Other Fittings

o Dental Capital Equipment

? Dental Drills

? Dental Chairs

? Dental X-Rays

Patient Monitoring Devices

Trauma Devices

o Solid Screws

o Cannulated Screws

o Plates

o Pins

o Rods

o Anchors

o Guides

o Intramedullary (IM) Nails

o Plating System

o Graft cage long bone

o Radial Head Replacement System

o Others

Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

REASION TO BUY

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

