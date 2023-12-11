Teeth Whitening Products Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global teeth whitening products market held a market value of USD 4,998 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,316.4 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to be driven by the growing consciousness & awareness about oral health & hygiene. Furthermore, increasing influence of social media about aesthetics is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, restrictions on usage of teeth whitening products are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The “Teeth Whitening Products Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growing consciousness and awareness about oral health and hygiene

Oral health and hygiene is a vital part of health related awareness and behaviour. People are becoming more and more conscious and aware regarding their oral health as well as hygiene. This awareness and consciousness is boosting the demand for whitening products. Furthermore, this demand is also rising owing to the rapidly changing lifestyle, especially in the urban population. Hence, the growing awareness and consciousness about oral hygiene and health is expected to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

BURST USA Inc., Burts Bees (CLX Group), Colgate-Palmolive, Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Go Natural, Hello Products, Johnson and Johnson, Ludovico Martelli SpA, Mr. Blanc, Nu Skin, Proctor and Gamble, Supersmile, Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Go Smile, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The teeth whitening products market constitutes a significant segment within the oral care industry, catering to the growing demand for brighter and aesthetically pleasing smiles. This market’s growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness about dental aesthetics, a desire for enhanced appearance, and the availability of various over-the-counter teeth whitening products.

Teeth whitening products encompass a wide array of options, including whitening toothpaste, gels, strips, trays, pens, and professional whitening treatments offered by dental professionals. These products work by bleaching or utilizing abrasives and chemical agents to remove stains and discoloration from the teeth, resulting in a lighter shade and improved appearance.

The market’s expansion is propelled by the rising trend of self-care and grooming among consumers, particularly in younger demographics who seek teeth whitening as part of their overall beauty regimen. Social media and celebrity endorsements further contribute to the increased awareness and desire for a brighter smile, influencing consumer preferences towards teeth whitening products.

Technological advancements and innovations in formulation and application methods have led to the development of more effective, convenient, and user-friendly teeth whitening products. These advancements include faster-acting formulations, reduced sensitivity, and the introduction of DIY (do-it-yourself) kits, allowing consumers to achieve professional-like results at home.

However, challenges exist within the market, such as concerns over product safety, potential side effects like tooth sensitivity or gum irritation, and variations in efficacy among different individuals. Addressing these challenges involves stringent quality control measures, comprehensive product testing, and educating consumers about proper usage and potential risks associated with teeth whitening products.

The teeth whitening products market is competitive, with numerous brands competing for market share by offering innovative formulations, attractive packaging, and effective marketing strategies. Companies engage in product diversification, strategic partnerships, and aggressive advertising to maintain their foothold and appeal to a broad consumer base.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market dynamics, with shifts in consumer behavior and priorities. While the pandemic initially led to a temporary decline in sales due to reduced discretionary spending, the market witnessed recovery as consumer interest in home-based oral care solutions surged, aligning with the increased emphasis on personal hygiene.

In conclusion, the teeth whitening products market continues to expand due to increased consumer consciousness about dental aesthetics, technological advancements, and the accessibility of a wide range of whitening options. The market’s trajectory will be influenced by ongoing innovations, safety considerations, consumer preferences, and the industry’s ability to provide effective and safe teeth whitening solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.

Segments Overview:

The global Teeth Whitening Products market is segmented into solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, and end user.

By Solution,

Supplies/Material

o Powder

o Strips

o Rinses

o Gels

o Floss

o Toothpaste

o Sugar free chewing gum

Equipment/Device

o Toothbrush

o Teeth whitening pen

o Tooth polisher cleaner whitener

o Teeth bleaching machine

o Teeth LED bleaching accelerator

The supplier/material segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to increasing adoption of products such as gels, powders, and toothpaste, among others for whitening of teeth. Within this segment, gels sub segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.77%. Within the equipment/device segment, the tooth polisher cleaner whitener sub segment is anticipated to surpass a market size of USD 187.46 million by 2030.

By Composition,

Hydrogen Peroxide

Carbopol

Glycerine

Others

The hydrogen peroxide segment is expected to hold a major share of over 45% owing to its cleaning properties. The glycerine segment is anticipated to hold the second largest market share as it is being used a lot for preventing tooth from drying out.

By Treatment Option,

In-Office Whitening

Professionally Dispensed Take-Home Kits

Over-The-Counter Products

The professionally dispensed take-home kits segment is anticipated to hold a major share and contribute to more than the combines market sizes of the remaining treatment options. This is owing to their increasing demand.

By Sales Channel,

Offline

o Medical Stores

o Supermarkets

o Others

Online

o E-Commerce

o Brand Website

The online segments market size is approximately 30% of the offline market size in 2021 and is expected to reach 31.5% of the market share by 2030. This is owing to the growing adoption of online channels for buying teeth whitening products and within this segment, the e-commerce sub segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 6.66% during the projected period.

By End User,

Dentist (Clinical Use)

Household

o Kids

o Adults

o Old Age

The household segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of teeth whitening products at homes, especially in the developing nations. Within this segment, the kids segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 300 millions of 2024.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Teeth Whitening Products market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

