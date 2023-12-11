Recreational Boating Market 2023 Comprehensive Overview of Industry Size and Growth Forecast up to 2032

Recreational Boating Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Recreational Boating Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Recreational Boating Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global recreational boating market size was US$ 26,261 million in 2021. The global recreational boating market is forecast to grow to US$ 37,228 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Recreational boating is a form of leisure activity of traveling. People go for recreational boating for fun and pleasure. Recreational boating includes sailing, campaigning, fishing, boat racing, and other water sports game like sports fishing, powerboat racing, kayaking, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising interest of consumers towards recreational water sports activities is forecast to fuel the growth of the global recreational boating market. In addition, the growing popularity of water-based tourism is forecast to drive the recreational boating market forward.

Growing disposable income and rising employment rate will also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, cost-friendly tourism packages, including recreational boating, will drive the market forward.

The high cost associated with recreational boats may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancement in boats & boat engines will offer ample growth opportunities for the recreational boat market. For instance, Kawasaki unveiled eight more additions in the line for 2021. Each model has a normally aspirated or supercharged four-cylinder, four-stroke Kawasaki marine engine. Such advancements will upsurge the demand for recreational boatings in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the economy and public health. The hospitality and travel sector were among the most impacted sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest impacts witnessed in recent months was the sudden behavioral shift in consumer preferences. In addition, the governments of various countries restricted tourism, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global recreational boating market. In addition, long lockdown periods and challenges associated with manufacturing activities further hampered the growth of the global recreational boating market.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific recreational boating market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing tourism and rising water sports operations in the region. In addition to that, growing investments in developing markets are forecast to drive the recreational boating market forward. Furthermore, the region is home to one of the prominent tours and travel industries. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific recreational boating market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Brunswick Corporation

Azimut Benetti Group

Groupe Beneteau

Marine Products Corporation

Hobie Cat Company

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc

Sunseeker International Limited

White River Marine Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global recreational boating market segmentation focuses on Power, Product, Activity, Size, and Region.

By Power Outlook

Engine Powered

Man Powered

Sail Propelled

By Product Type Outlook

Inboard Boats

Outboard Boats

Inflatable

Sail Boats

Personal Watercrafts

By Activity Type Outlook

Watersports & Cruising

Fishing

By Size Outlook

Less than 30 ft

30 to 59 ft

60 to 79 ft

80 to 99 ft

More than 100 ft

Full Custom

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

