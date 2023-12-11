Printed Electronics Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Size, Share, and Growth Trends up to 2032

Printed Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Printed Electronics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Printed Electronics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global printed electronics market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global printed electronics market is forecast to reach US$ 48.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Screen printing is gaining rapid traction due to the presence of a wide range of commercialized products like smartphones and laptops, sensors, and solar cells. In addition, the increasing deployment of graphene ink to develop cost-effective, water-repellent, highly conductive printing and multifunctional technologies will drive the global printed electronics market forward.

The global printed electronics market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing use of printed electronics in the production of smart and connected products. In addition, the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) will accelerate the growth of the printed electronics market.

The cost-efficiency of printing technologies will boost the growth of the printed electronics market. In addition, the launch of new functionality is likely to propel the printed electronics market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading raw and finished product producer of printed electronics. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Asia-Pacific region, which ultimately hampered the printed electronics industry. The printed electronics market has also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to production delays in the industry. Moreover, the manufacturing segment needed human labor which was considered difficult due to the growing COVID-19 spread. The possibility of printing displays is limited due to a reduction in processing capability.

Regional Analysis

The global printed electronics market is forecast to witness the highest growth rate in North America. This market is forecast to hold the highest share due to growing investment in R&D activities. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest growth rate due to the rising demand for printed electronics technologies. In addition, the growing demand for smart devices will benefit the Asia-Pacific printed electronics market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

LG Electronics Incorporated

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Molex LLC

Nissha Corporate Limited

DuPont de Nemours Incorporated

NCC Nano LLC

E Ink Holdings

Ynvisible Interactive Incorporated

Optomec Incorporated

Cambridge Display Technology Limited

Brightvolt Incorporated

T+ink Incorporated

Printed Electronics Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global printed electronics market segmentation focuses on Technology, Material, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Based on the technology, the printed electronics market has been segmented into

Screen Printing

Inkjet Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Based on material type, the printed electronics market has been segmented into

Substrates

Inks

Plastic

Glass

Paper

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

Based on application, the printed electronics market has been segmented into

Displays

Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Lighting

Sensors

Batteries

Others

Based on end-use industry, the printed electronics market has been segmented into

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail and Packaging

Aerospace and Defence

Construction and Architecture

Others

Based on region, the printed electronics market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

