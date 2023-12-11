Predictive Maintenance Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, and Growth Forecast up to 2032

Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Predictive Maintenance Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Predictive Maintenance Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global predictive maintenance market size was US$ 5,913.1 million in 2021. The global predictive maintenance market is forecast to grow to US$ 41,965.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Predictive maintenance offers various benefits, such as reduction in downtime, extended equipment life, improvement in plant safety, a decline in maintenance costs, and better yield rate. Such benefits are forecast to fuel the growth of the predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

The growing need to gain insights from the adoption of new technologies will further contribute to the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The growing demand to improve the uptime of equipment will drive the market forward. Companies are witnessing high demand to reduce unexpected downtime by identifying problems prior to any damage. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

The growing number of launches and partnerships are forecast to benefit the market during the study period. For instance, OPEX Group entered into an agreement with Dana Petroleum in February 2021. With this partnership, the companies aim to merge their expertise in data science, software development, and oil and gas. It will also help their customers make more profitable use of their data. In addition to that, Fiix Inc. launched Fiix foresight in 2020. It is an advance AI to work with their work order insight solution.

Lack of a skilled workforce may limit the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing landscape will surge the adoption of IIoT in order to achieve better insights into their operations. Thus, it will benefit the global predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global predictive maintenance market, mainly during the initial phase of the pandemic. Moreover, manufacturing units were forced to curb the operations to save the workforce from the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific predictive maintenance market is forecast to witness rapid growth, mainly due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing focus on trying innovative solutions for achieving optimized output. Furthermore, support from governments and other institutions will benefit the market. For instance, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of Hong Kong executed predictive maintenance solutions together with IoT-based technologies in several departments of government. Thus, it will contribute to the predictive maintenance market growth.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporations

Microsoft, SAP SE

General Electric, Schneider Electric

Hitachi, PTC

Software AG, SAS

Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.

Expert Microsystems, Inc.

SparkCognition

C3 IoT

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Fiix Inc.

Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sigma Industrial Precision

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global predictive maintenance market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technique, Stakeholder, Industry, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Solution

Service

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-premise

By Technique Outlook

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

By Stakeholder Outlook

MRO

OEM/ODM

Technology Integrators

By Industry Outlook

Manufacturing

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Healthcare

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

