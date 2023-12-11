Japan Epigenetics Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan epigenetics market held a market value of USD 22.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 48.6 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Epigenetics is the study of how the behaviors and environment can cause variations that impact the way the persons genes work. In contrast to genetic changes, epigenetic changes are reversible and do not change the DNA sequence of the person, but the process can change how the body reads a DNA sequence.

The rising research initiatives taken by prominent players in the epigenetics market in Japan is projected to drive the growth rate of the market. The prominent pharmaceutical companies are in favour of investing in the epigenetics area in the promising country of Japan. The rising applications of epigenetics in oncology area also boosts the market growth.

On the other hand, high costs of epigenetics instruments make it affordable for research labs in developing economies to invest in this equipment. Furthermore, the lack of skilled workforce in developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering the growth of the market.

The “Japan Epigenetics Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

Epigeneron, National Institute of Genetics, Rhelixa Inc, Riken, Illumina, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Abcam PLC, among others

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Japan epigenetics market represents a significant segment within the field of life sciences and biotechnology, focusing on the study of changes in gene expression and regulation that occur without alterations to the DNA sequence. Epigenetics plays a crucial role in understanding various biological processes, disease mechanisms, and potential therapeutic interventions.

The market’s growth is driven by a confluence of factors, including a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, advancements in epigenetic research, and increased investments in healthcare and life sciences. Epigenetics research in Japan encompasses a broad spectrum of studies, ranging from understanding cellular development, disease progression, to exploring potential applications in precision medicine and drug discovery.

Technological advancements have been instrumental in driving the expansion of the Japan epigenetics market. Innovative tools and techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray analysis, and advanced imaging technologies, have enabled researchers to explore and analyze epigenetic modifications comprehensively. These technologies provide insights into DNA methylation, histone modifications, chromatin structure, and non-coding RNA regulation, among other epigenetic mechanisms.

The application of epigenetics spans various fields, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, developmental biology, and reproductive medicine. In oncology, for example, epigenetic alterations are implicated in tumor development, leading to the discovery of epigenetic biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for cancer treatment in Japan.

Challenges within the Japan epigenetics market include the complexity of data analysis, standardization of protocols, and the need for robust bioinformatics tools to interpret large-scale epigenetic datasets accurately. Overcoming these challenges necessitates collaborative efforts among researchers, technology developers, and bioinformaticians to streamline analysis pipelines and enhance the reproducibility and reliability of epigenetic research outcomes.

The market is characterized by a mix of academic institutions, research organizations, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms engaged in epigenetics research and development. Collaborative efforts between academia and industry, along with government support for research funding and infrastructure, drive innovation and propel the market forward.

In conclusion, the Japan epigenetics market holds significant promise for advancing our understanding of biological processes, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic interventions. The market’s trajectory will be shaped by ongoing technological advancements, research collaborations, regulatory frameworks, and the translation of epigenetics discoveries into clinical applications that benefit healthcare and life sciences in Japan.

Segments Overview:

The Japan epigenetics market is segmented into product type, technology, application, and end user.

By Product Type,

Reagents

Kits

o Bisulfite Conversion Kits

o ChIP Kits

o RNA Kit

o Others

Instruments

Software Tools

o EpiGRAPH

o BiQ Analyzer

o RnBeads

o Others

Enzymes

Proteins & Peptides

Antibodies

Services

The kits segment held the largest market share in 2020 with a market share of around 22%. This maximum share owes to the high usage of kits in epigenetics mechanisms. The ChIP kits segment is growing substantially and the market size is projected to hit USD 5 million by 2027. The services segment size will hit USD 6 million by 2025.

By Technology,

DNA Methylation (Largest Market Share)

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Bromodomains (Fastest Growing segment; CAGR: 14%)

Non-coding RNA

Others

The DNA methylation segment held the largest share owing to the high usage of this technique in the research and academic institutes. Moreover, bromodomains segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14%.

By Application,

Oncology

Non-oncology

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Neurodegenerative

o Autoimmune

The oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 55% owing to the rising applications of epigenetic in cancer treatment. The rising prevalence of cancer in Japan contributes heavily to the growth rate of this segment. Based on non-oncology, the autoimmune sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 13.2%.

By End Users,

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Consulting Firms

