Power Transformer Market Trends and Forecast: Exploring Opportunities up to 2032

The global power transformer market size was US$ 30.5 billion in 2021. The global power transformer market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of shell power transformers and their low-voltage applications are forecast to benefit the global power transformer market. In addition, the global power transformer market is gaining traction due to the rapidly growing distribution and generation of electricity.

Smart power transformers are forecast to gain popularity for disaster-recovery consequences. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding renewable energy is forecast to surge the growth of the global power transformer market during the study period.

The market is growing due to the high demand for smart grids and increasing initiatives for smart grid development. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives for investing in upgrading grid infrastructure are likely to escalate the growth of the market.

Growing urbanization and rising demand for electricity will surge the growth of the power transformer industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global power transformer industry. The growth of the industry was affected by the temporary shutdown of some companies. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the production and consumption of electricity, which disrupted the supply chains and power transformer market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific power transformer market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to growing industrialization in the region. In addition, the growing number of innovations and improvements to enhance the power infrastructure is likely to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to its growing population and favorable government initiatives to boost industrialization.

Competitors in the Market

ABB Limited

SPX Transformer Solutions Incorporated

Celme

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems PG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Daihen Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Corporate Limited

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc

Voltamp Transformers Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global power transformer market segmentation focuses on Rating, Cooling Method, Core, Winding, Phase, Application, and Region.

Based on the rating, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Small Power Transformer (100-500 MVA)

Medium Power Transformer (500-800 MVA)

Large Power Transformer (more than 800 MVA)

Based on cooling method type, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Oil-Cooled Power Transformer

Air-Cooled Power Transformer

Based on core type, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Closed Power Transformer

Shell Power Transformer

Berry Power Transformer

Based on winding, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Two Winding

Auto-Transformer

Based on phase, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Single-phase

3 – phase

Based on application, the power transformer market has been segmented into

Residential & Commercial

Hotels

Hospitals

Apartments

Utility

Industrial

Railways

Cement

Power distribution

Oil & gas

Others

Based on region, the power transformer market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

