Polymer Emulsion Market Research Report, Trends, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast up to 2032

The global polymer emulsion market size was US$ 27.7 billion in 2021. The global polymer emulsion market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Polymer emulsions are deployed to manufacture paints, adhesives, coatings, offset inks, paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. The wide applications of this product in Building and Construction, Automotive, Chemicals, Textile and Coatings, and others are likely to drive the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Stringent VOC emission regulations will benefit the global polymer emulsion market. Furthermore, rising awareness about the damaging environmental impact of solvent-based products will escalate the market growth in the coming years.

Growing urbanization and industrialization will contribute to the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

The growing demand for waterborne acrylic dispersion is forecast to benefit the global polymer emulsion market. Rising competition amongst industry players for technological advancements will propel the market forward. Celanese Corporation inked a pact with Azelis firm Megafarma in June 2020 to offer emulsion polymers in Mexico.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, companies had to shut down their manufacturing operations. The construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile, and coatings industries had to close the doors to comply with the government regulations. Moreover, the demand for residential development has been declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chemical processing businesses have also halted operations. Thus, it negatively impacted the global polymer emulsion market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to growing urbanization and increasing transportation segment in the region. In addition, the presence of readily accessible machinery, raw material, land, equipment, and skilled laborers at low wages will drive the market forward. The polymer emulsion market is forecast to witness significant growth in North America due to the growing automotive industry. In addition, changing lifestyles and growing consumer spending on power will benefit the polymer emulsion market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Celanese Corporation

Trinseo

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Synthomer Plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Momentive performance materials Incorporated

Allnex

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Halltech Incorporated

Mallard Creek Polymers Incorporated

Stanchem polymers

Speciality Polymers Incorporated

Visen Industries Limited

Cytec (Solvay)

Kamsons Chemicals Private Limited

Scott Border Company Limited

Apcotex Industries Limited

Pexichem Private Limited

Clariant International

Engineered polymer solutions

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global polymer emulsion market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Based on the type, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion

SB Latex

Based on its application, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Paper and Paperboard

Based on end-use industry, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemicals

Textile and Coatings

Others

Based on region, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

