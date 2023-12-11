Plastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast: Growth Potential up to 2032

Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Plastic Packaging Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Plastic Packaging Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

The global plastic packaging market size was US$ 271.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 441.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The plastic packaging market is forecast to benefit from the growing demand for packed food & beverages globally. In addition, the growing demand for plastic packaging in the healthcare segment is forecast to propel the market forward.

The changing consumers lifestyles, choices, and preferences and growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market. In addition, the growing employment rate and increasing demand for convenience processed will drive the market forward. The evolving e-commerce segment and increasing promotion of packed food items and other products will contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market. The increasing demand for lightweight and flexible packaging will offer ample growth opportunities for the global plastic packaging market.

The plastic packaging business is evolving and implementing improvements that are advantageous to all segments as a result of challenges such as the impact of plastic on the environment, changing consumer requirements and tastes, and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

During the projected period, demand for personal care products with appealing plastic packaging is forecast to rise. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the plastic packaging market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the plastic packaging business. The supply and demand for vital supplies have surged significantly due to lockdown and travel bans. The stockpile of vital items grew, and product delivery via the internet grew at an exponential rate. As a result, the demand for plastic packaging in the delivery of items to the doorstep has increased. Furthermore, the demand for medical and personal protective equipment has skyrocketed in the region. Thus, it will boost the plastic packaging market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the global plastic packaging market due to the rising demand for packed food and beverages. In addition, the region is witnessing rising demand for novel pharmaceuticals. As a result, it will benefit the plastic packaging market.

The demand for cosmetics is observed to increase in the region. In addition, the growing urbanization will benefit the market. All of these factors are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global plastic packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Berry Global Inc.

Double H Plastics

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Groupe Guillin

Ilip SRL

Mold-Tek Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings

RPC Group PLC

Silgan Holdings

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, End-User, and Region.

Based on product type, the plastic packaging market is segmented into

Bottles & Jars

Cups & Bowls

Wraps & Films

Bags & Pouches

Others (Pails and Clamshells)

Based on material type, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others (Polyamide)

Based on end-user, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Industrial Packaging

Others (Electronics)

Based on region, the plastic packaging market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Plastic Packaging Market Report:

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Plastic Packaging Market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Plastic Packaging Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

