Ophthalmic Devices Market Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2032

The global ophthalmic devices market valued at market size of USD 38,120.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 57,571.4 Million by 2027. The global ophthalmic devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical field that studies the structure, function, and eyes related diseases. Ophthalmic devices are medical devices used for vision correction, surgery, and diagnosis. Due to the rising cases of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, and other vision-related issues, these devices have gained popularity in the recent years.

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic devices market is a highly fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in increased competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on development of technologically advanced ophthalmic devices, to ensure early detection of eye-diseases.

KEY PLAYER

Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd., EssilorLuxottica SA, Glaukos Corporation, Haag-Streit Holding, HEINE Optotechnik, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Lumenis,Luneau Technology Group, Neo Vision, Nidek Co. Ltd., OcuLentis, STAAR Surgical Company, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Marco, Kowa Optimed. Inc., Oculus Inc., Reichert, Inc., Beye, LLC(Keeler), CSO srl, Takagi, Rexxam, Inami, Welch Allyn, Huvitz, Plusoptix, Tomey, Volk, Ellex Medical Laser Limited, Iridex Corp. among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The ophthalmic devices market encompasses a diverse array of medical devices and equipment utilized in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various eye conditions and diseases. This sector plays a crucial role within the healthcare industry, addressing the needs of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and patients seeking vision care solutions.

This market’s significance stems from the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and vision impairments globally, driven by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases affecting eye health. Ophthalmic devices cater to a broad spectrum of eye-related conditions, including refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and others.

Technological advancements have been pivotal in shaping the ophthalmic devices market, leading to the development of more advanced, precise, and minimally invasive devices. Innovations encompass a range of devices such as intraocular lenses, phacoemulsification systems, lasers for refractive surgery, optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, diagnostic imaging devices, and devices for ophthalmic diagnostics and surgical procedures.

The application of ophthalmic devices spans various subspecialties within ophthalmology, including refractive surgery, cataract surgery, retinal diagnostics, glaucoma management, and corneal transplantation. These devices aid in improving diagnostic accuracy, surgical outcomes, and patient comfort, contributing significantly to vision correction and preservation.

Challenges within the ophthalmic devices market include the high cost of advanced devices, reimbursement challenges, regulatory compliance, and the need for ongoing training and expertise in utilizing sophisticated technologies. Overcoming these challenges necessitates continuous innovation, market access strategies, and adherence to regulatory standards to ensure device safety and efficacy.

The ophthalmic devices market is competitive, with numerous established manufacturers and innovative startups offering a wide range of devices and solutions. Companies focus on research and development to introduce new technologies, improve device efficiency, enhance user experience, and expand their product portfolios to meet the diverse needs of eye care professionals and patients.

In conclusion, the ophthalmic devices market plays a critical role in addressing eye health issues and providing solutions for vision care. The market’s trajectory will be influenced by ongoing technological advancements, regulatory compliance, affordability of devices, and the ability of companies to meet the evolving demands of eye care professionals and patients for effective and innovative ophthalmic devices.

Segments Overview:

The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented into product, vision care, surgical devices, diagnostic & monitoring devices, and end-users

By Product

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Based on product, the vision care products segment is estimated dominate the market, with the largest share of more than 55% of ophthalmic devices market in 2020. Whereas, surgical devices segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

By Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

Based on vision care, contact lenses segment is forecasted to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

By Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical

Accessories

Based on surgical devices, cataract surgical devices segment is forecasted to dominate the market with a share of more than 35% of ophthalmic devices market in 2020. The segment is estimated to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront Aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

The diagnostic & monitoring devices market is estimated to be dominate by ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems segment. The segment is estimated to capture more than 13% of the market in 2020.

By End Users

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Based on end users, the consumers segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global ophthalmic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

