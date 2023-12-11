Analytical Standards Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global analytical standards market held a market value of USD 1,432.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,168.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Analytical standards are a compound of known concentration and high purity meant to be used as a calibration standard for a particular assay. The market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries worldwide coupled with the rising concerns for optimal food safety & quality. Furthermore, rising regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control coupled with increasing applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics & proteomics is also estimated to boost the market growth.

The “Analytical Standards Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market is expected to be restrained by the limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies. The decline in the demand for products and services negatively influenced the market growth during the pandemic. Companies in the market also experienced a decline in their revenues owing to COVID-19.

KEY PLAYER

Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Cayman Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Mallinckrodt, Accu Standard, Inc., US Pharmacopeial Convention, RICCA Chemical Company, and GFS Chemicals, Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The analytical standards market serves as a crucial segment within the broader landscape of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Analytical standards refer to high-quality reference materials used for calibration, validation, and quality control purposes in analytical testing and research laboratories. These standards are essential for ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and traceability of analytical measurements across various industries.

The significance of the analytical standards market lies in its pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and precision of analytical testing methods. These standards are utilized to calibrate analytical instruments, verify the accuracy of test results, assess the performance of laboratory equipment, and comply with regulatory requirements governing product quality, safety, and efficacy.

The market’s growth is driven by factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines mandating the use of certified reference materials, increasing demand for high-quality analytical testing in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, environmental monitoring, clinical diagnostics, and research and development. Moreover, the expanding scope of analytical techniques and technologies further propels the demand for diverse and specialized analytical standards.

Technological advancements play a significant role in shaping the analytical standards market. Innovations in manufacturing processes, material characterization, and production techniques contribute to the development of more accurate, stable, and certified reference materials. These materials encompass a wide range of compounds, including organic, inorganic, biochemical, and environmental standards.

The application of analytical standards spans various sectors, including pharmaceutical analysis for drug development and quality control, environmental monitoring for assessing pollutants and contaminants, food and beverage testing for safety and authenticity, and clinical diagnostics for accurate patient testing. The reliability and accuracy of analytical data heavily rely on the quality and traceability of these standards.

Challenges within the analytical standards market include the need for continuous innovation to develop standards for emerging compounds, the high cost associated with producing certified reference materials, and ensuring global harmonization of standards across different regions and regulatory bodies. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborations among industry stakeholders, regulatory agencies, and standard-setting organizations to develop and standardize high-quality reference materials.

The market for analytical standards is competitive, with several established companies and specialty manufacturers offering a diverse range of certified reference materials and proficiency testing standards. Companies differentiate themselves by focusing on quality, reliability, accreditation, and expanding their product portfolios to cater to evolving industry requirements.

In conclusion, the analytical standards market is integral to ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and quality of analytical testing across diverse industries. The market’s trajectory will continue to be shaped by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, industry standards, and the ability of manufacturers to provide high-quality and diverse analytical standards that meet the evolving needs of analytical laboratories worldwide.

Segments Overview:

The global analytical standards market is segmented into category, technique, method, and application.

By Category,

Inorganic

Organic

The inorganic segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The organic segment is also estimated to grow significantly owing to the rising number of clinical trials and usage of drug development activities.

By Technique,

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

The chromatography segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 44% owing to the presence of numerous emerging as well as matured companies manufacturing a varied range of chromatographic standards across the globe.

By Method,

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

The material testing segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market owing to the rising adoption of this method for maintaining analytical standards in various industries. The dissolution and the bioanalytical segment are also expected to grow significantly.

By Application,

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

The environmental segment held the largest market share owing to the increasing emission of pollutants in the environment and rising awareness regarding the importance of a clean environment.

Regional Overview

By region, the global analytical standards market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

