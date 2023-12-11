Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Analysis, Size, Competitive Landscape, and Growth Forecasts up to 2032

Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmaceutical Logistic Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmaceutical Logistic Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Key Figures

In 2021, the global pharmaceutical logistics market reached a valuation of US$ 65.6 billion. Forecasts indicate robust growth, with the market projected to reach US$ 129.3 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding Pharmaceutical Logistics

Pharmaceutical logistics involves the comprehensive management of purchasing, storage, and transportation of resources within the pharmaceutical industry. This logistical integration ensures the seamless supply of medications, devices, and equipment across multiple locations.

Influencing Factors

1. Rising Disease Prevalence

The primary driver for the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistics market is the increasing prevalence of diseases, necessitating efficient supply chain management.

2. Cold Chain Logistics

The demand for maintaining low temperatures throughout all stages, including storage, handling, and transportation, particularly for cold-chain items, is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

3. Government Healthcare Initiatives

Favorable government initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare infrastructure are poised to benefit the global pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period.

4. COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness regarding health and cleanliness, leading to a surge in demand for pharmaceutical products. The increased demand for hand sanitizers, masks, and other treatments has positively influenced the pharmaceutical logistics market.

5. Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs

The growing demand for novel drugs, especially those sensitive to temperature, is a key factor driving market growth. Advancements such as DHL Global Forwarding’s New LifeTrack interface, providing real-time analytics for temperature-controlled shipments, are expected to further fuel market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pharmaceutical logistics market experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased demand for novel drugs and nutritional supplements. The pandemic led to a heightened demand for products like Vitamin A and Vitamin D, presenting ample growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics industry.

Regional Analysis

1. North America: Dominant Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global pharmaceutical logistics market in terms of revenue. This dominance is attributed to high healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, and an increasing prevalence of diseases driving demand for novel drugs.

Market Competitors

Key players in the global pharmaceutical logistics market include:

Agility

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV

FedEx

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

LifeConEx

Marken

Nippon Express

Panalpina

SF Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

VersaCold Logistics Services

World Couriers

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented based on Type, Components, and Region.

By Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

By Components

Storage Warehouse Refrigerated Container

Transportation Sea Freight Logistics Airfreight Logistics Overland Logistics

Monitoring Components Hardware Software



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

