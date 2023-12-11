Molecular FISH Testing Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global molecular FISH testing market held a market value of USD 609.6Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 978.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027.

Molecular FISH testing or Fluorescence in situ hybridization is a technique used in the laboratory for the detection and location of a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities & cancers and the growing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics. Furthermore, the high cost of probes and risk of contamination is estimated to hinder the market growth.

The “Molecular FISH Testing Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Increasing prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers

The prevalence of cancer, as well as genomic abnormalities, is increasing rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. As per the same source, about 606,520 people were estimated to die suffering from the disease. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as of October 2020, in the United States, one out of every 33 babies is affected by a birth defect. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, Inc, ARUP Laboratories, Cepheid, MedGenome, GeneDx, and Gene Technologies, among others.

The Molecular Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) testing market represents a pivotal segment within the molecular diagnostics industry, offering a powerful molecular imaging technique used for detecting and analyzing specific DNA or RNA sequences within cells and tissues. FISH testing plays a crucial role in detecting genetic abnormalities, identifying chromosomal rearrangements, and diagnosing various diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders.

The significance of the Molecular FISH testing market lies in its ability to provide detailed information about genetic alterations and chromosomal abnormalities at the cellular level. This technique utilizes fluorescent probes that bind to specific DNA or RNA sequences, allowing for visualization and analysis under a fluorescence microscope, enabling precise identification and characterization of genetic variations.

The market’s growth is propelled by several factors, including increasing cancer prevalence, growing demand for personalized medicine, advancements in molecular imaging technologies, and expanding applications of FISH testing in research and clinical diagnostics. Molecular FISH testing enables the identification of biomarkers, assessment of disease prognosis, and guidance for targeted therapies in oncology and other fields.

Technological advancements have been instrumental in shaping the Molecular FISH testing market, leading to the development of more sensitive, automated, and multiplexed FISH assays. Innovations in probe design, imaging systems, and data analysis software have enhanced the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of FISH testing, enabling simultaneous detection of multiple genetic targets.

The application of Molecular FISH testing extends across various areas, including cancer diagnostics, prenatal screening, infectious disease detection, and neurological disorders. In cancer diagnostics, FISH testing aids in identifying specific genetic alterations or gene amplifications associated with certain cancers, assisting clinicians in determining treatment strategies and predicting patient responses to therapies.

Challenges within the Molecular FISH testing market include the need for standardization of protocols, interpretation of complex test results, cost constraints, and integration with other molecular diagnostic techniques. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborations among researchers, clinicians, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders to develop standardized protocols and improve test accuracy and accessibility.

The market for Molecular FISH testing is competitive, with several established companies and research institutions offering a wide range of FISH assays, probes, instruments, and software solutions. Companies differentiate themselves through innovation, product portfolio expansion, automation, and customization to cater to diverse research and clinical diagnostic needs.

In conclusion, Molecular FISH testing holds immense promise in molecular diagnostics, playing a vital role in disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment guidance. The market’s trajectory will continue to be influenced by technological advancements, standardization efforts, regulatory compliance, and the ability to provide accurate and reliable FISH testing solutions for diverse clinical and research applications.

Segments Overview:

The global molecular FISH testing market is segmented into technology, probe type, cellular stains, application, and end-user.

By Technology,

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

The Cryo FISH segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 28% owing to its high preference over other technologies. In addition, the Q FISH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.6% during the forecast period.

By Probe Type,

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the projected period.

By Cellular Stains,

DAPI (4,6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of about USD 141 million by 2027 owing to increasing usage for molecular FISH testing as compared to other cellular stains.

By Application

Cancer Research

o Lung

o Breast

o Bladder

o Hematological

o Gastric

o Prostrate

o Cervical

o Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing research activities for the development of better diagnostic and treatment options for cancer. Within the cancer research segment, the prostate cancer segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% owing to rising incidences of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the genetic diseases segment is anticipated to hit a market value of USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to the growing number of genetic disorders cases globally.

By End-User

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

The clinical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing usage of molecular FISH testing for clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global molecular FISH testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

