Personal Care Packaging Market Insights and Projections till 2032 | Top Countries in Focus

Introduction

The global personal care packaging market, valued at US$ 28.1 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted market size of US$ 42.7 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

1. Rising Awareness and Product Variety

The increasing awareness about personal care products, including skin care lotions, creams, and hair care serums, is a primary driver fueling the growth of the personal care packaging market. The availability of a diverse range of packaging materials, such as plastic, paperboard, metals, and glass, further contributes to market expansion.

2. Demand for Novel Packaging Types

The growing demand for innovative packaging types, such as pen types, pumps, sprays, sticks, and rollerballs, is expected to propel market growth. Additionally, the preference for lightweight materials presents ample growth opportunities for the personal care packaging market.

3. Concerns Over Facial Aesthetics

Growing concerns over facial aesthetics, coupled with an increasing number of product offerings, contribute to the growth of the personal care packaging market.

4. E-commerce Growth

The expansion of the e-commerce segment and the rising number of promotional offers are set to surge market growth during the study period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may pose challenges to the personal care packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the personal care packaging market, primarily due to the “work from home” policy reducing the demand for personal care products. The cancellation of social events, including weddings and gatherings, further led to a decline in the demand for color cosmetics and other personal care items, hindering the global personal care packaging market’s growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

1. Dominance of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold the highest share in the global personal care packaging market. The region’s growth is attributed to the rising demand for personal care products, an increasing urban population, and growing awareness about face and hair care treatments.

Key Competitors

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bemis Company, Inc

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Gerresheimer

Heinz- Glas GmbH

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

ITC Limited

Koa Glass Co. Ltd

MeadWestvaco Corp

Mondi plc

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

1. Based on Product

Flexible

Rigid Plastics

Paper

Metal

Glass

2. Based on Packaging Type

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Metal Containers

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Tube and Stick

Pump and Dispenser

Others

3. Based on Product Type

Oral Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Deodorants

Others

4. Based on Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



