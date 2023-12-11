Peanut Butter Market Opportunities and Growth Forecasts till 2032

Peanut Butter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Peanut Butter Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Peanut Butter Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Introduction

The global peanut butter market, valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted market size of US$ 9.4 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

1. Rising Demand for Nutritional Products

The increasing demand for nutritional products is a key driver propelling the growth of the global peanut butter market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of peanut butter is also expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.

2. Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income

The growing urban population and rising disposable income present ample growth opportunities for the global peanut butter market during the forecast period.

3. Convenience in Hectic Lifestyles

The increasing working population and their hectic schedules are likely to benefit the global peanut butter market. However, the high cost of peanut butter may pose a constraint to market growth during the study period.

4. Demand from Bariatric Patients

The rising number of bariatric patients focusing on weight increase and the growing demand for hotel food and ready-to-eat dinners will further propel the peanut butter market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has paradoxically increased the demand for peanut butter. Strict lockdowns imposed by various nations and the closure of gyms and fitness centers have led to a surge in demand for peanut butter as a convenient and nutritious option.

Regional Analysis

1. North America Dominance

North America is forecasted to hold the highest market share in the global peanut butter market. The region’s growth is attributed to the growing consumer demand for healthy food items, particularly ready-to-cook options.

2. Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth, driven by contributions from emerging economies like China and India. Rising per capita consumption of peanut butter in the Asia Pacific is expected to fuel significant market growth.

Key Competitors

Agro Tech Foods Limited

Algood Food Company Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Boulder Brands Inc.

Britannia Dairy Private Limited

Conagra Foodservice

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd

Hampton Farms, Inc

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hunts

Kraft Canada Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Mayvers

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Olam International

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Peanut Butter & Co

Pinnacle Foods

Procter & Gamble

Skippy

Star Snacks Co., LLC

The Hain Celestial Group

The Hershey Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Trader Joe’s

Unilever Group

Virginia Diner

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

1. Based on Type

Smooth Peanut Butter

Crunchy Peanut Butter

Low-Fat Peanut Butter

Others

2. Based on Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

3. Based on Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



