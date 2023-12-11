Peanut Butter Market Opportunities and Growth Forecasts till 2032

Peanut Butter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Peanut Butter Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Peanut Butter Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Introduction
The global peanut butter market, valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted market size of US$ 9.4 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
1. Rising Demand for Nutritional Products
The increasing demand for nutritional products is a key driver propelling the growth of the global peanut butter market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of peanut butter is also expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.
2. Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income
The growing urban population and rising disposable income present ample growth opportunities for the global peanut butter market during the forecast period.
3. Convenience in Hectic Lifestyles
The increasing working population and their hectic schedules are likely to benefit the global peanut butter market. However, the high cost of peanut butter may pose a constraint to market growth during the study period.
4. Demand from Bariatric Patients
The rising number of bariatric patients focusing on weight increase and the growing demand for hotel food and ready-to-eat dinners will further propel the peanut butter market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has paradoxically increased the demand for peanut butter. Strict lockdowns imposed by various nations and the closure of gyms and fitness centers have led to a surge in demand for peanut butter as a convenient and nutritious option.
Regional Analysis
1. North America Dominance
North America is forecasted to hold the highest market share in the global peanut butter market. The region’s growth is attributed to the growing consumer demand for healthy food items, particularly ready-to-cook options.
2. Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific
The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth, driven by contributions from emerging economies like China and India. Rising per capita consumption of peanut butter in the Asia Pacific is expected to fuel significant market growth.
Key Competitors
- Agro Tech Foods Limited
- Algood Food Company Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Boulder Brands Inc.
- Britannia Dairy Private Limited
- Conagra Foodservice
- Diamond Foods, Inc.
- Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd
- Hampton Farms, Inc
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Hunts
- Kraft Canada Inc.
- Kraft Heinz
- Mayvers
- Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited
- Olam International
- Parag Milk Foods Limited
- Peanut Butter & Co
- Pinnacle Foods
- Procter & Gamble
- Skippy
- Star Snacks Co., LLC
- The Hain Celestial Group
- The Hershey Company
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Trader Joe’s
- Unilever Group
- Virginia Diner
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
1. Based on Type
- Smooth Peanut Butter
- Crunchy Peanut Butter
- Low-Fat Peanut Butter
- Others
2. Based on Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
3. Based on Region
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
