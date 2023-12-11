US pilot ejects as F-16 crashes into sea near South Korea

A United States F-16 fighter plane crashed into waters off the coast of South Korea on Monday, the US Air Force said.

The pilot was rescued after ejecting when the aircraft experienced an "in-flight emergency."

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our airman by our Republic of Korea Maritime Forces Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," Colonel Matthew Gaetke, the 8th Fight Wing commander, said.

The crash happened during a routine training mission over the Yellow Sea. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Recent US training accidents

In May, a US F-16 fighter plane crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The pilot safely ejected from the plane, and there were no other casualties.

In neighboring Japan, the US military grounded its V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft fleet after a fatal crash that killed eight US airmen last month.

