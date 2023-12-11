Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global respiratory syncytial virus market held a market size of USD 1,669.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,202.6 Million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.9% over the assessment period (2017-2027).

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a respiratory virus which affects the lungs and its bronchioles. It is one of the common causes of childhood illness which infects most children by age two years. RSV also infects adults. Severe RSV infections include pneumonia and bronchitis. The growing disease rate is one of the key factors which boosts the market growth. According to the data published by the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 57,000 children under 5 years need hospital care due to RSV in the U.S. each year. In addition, nearly 177,000 adults are hospitalized for RSV each year.

The “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Older adults age over 65 years are at higher risk for RSV. In addition, adults with chronic lung or heart disease and adults with weak immune system also pose high risk for severe RSV. The share of population aged 65 and above increased to 9% in 2019 from 6% in 1990 globally, according to the World Population Ageing 2019: Highlights report published by the United Nations. The report also highlighted that this proportion is expected to increase to further 16% by the year 2050. The growing older population is expected to be favourable patient base for RSV analyzing their risk rate.

KEY PLAYER

AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Celltrion Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson’s, mAbxience, Medivir AB, Merck Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., ReViral Ltd., Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market represents a significant segment within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, focusing on the prevention and treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infections. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause mild cold-like symptoms in healthy adults and older children but can lead to severe respiratory illness, particularly in infants, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The significance of the RSV market lies in the substantial burden posed by RSV infections, especially among vulnerable populations such as infants and the elderly. RSV is a leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in young children, often resulting in hospitalizations and even fatalities, necessitating the development of preventive measures and treatment options.

The market’s growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing awareness of RSV-related morbidity and mortality, the need for effective vaccines and therapeutics, and ongoing research efforts to better understand RSV epidemiology, pathogenesis, and immunity. Additionally, the lack of specific antiviral treatments or vaccines for RSV further underscores the necessity for targeted interventions in this market.

Technological advancements and research initiatives have been pivotal in shaping the RSV market. Efforts are ongoing to develop RSV-specific antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines to prevent severe infections, reduce hospitalizations, and mitigate the impact of RSV on vulnerable populations, especially infants and the elderly.

The application of RSV-related products extends across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are actively engaged in clinical trials, vaccine development, and novel therapeutic approaches aimed at preventing and managing RSV infections.

Challenges within the RSV market include the complexity of developing effective vaccines and therapeutics due to the virus’s variability, ensuring safety and efficacy in vulnerable populations, and addressing the economic burden of RSV-related healthcare costs. Overcoming these challenges necessitates collaborations between academia, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and healthcare providers to advance research, develop targeted interventions, and improve patient outcomes.

The RSV market is competitive, with several pharmaceutical companies and research organizations investing in RSV-related research and development. Companies differentiate themselves through innovation, efficacy, safety profiles of products, and collaborations to expedite the development and commercialization of RSV vaccines and therapeutics.

In conclusion, the respiratory syncytial virus market holds significant importance in addressing the unmet medical needs related to RSV infections, particularly among vulnerable populations. The market’s trajectory will be influenced by ongoing research, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and efforts to develop effective preventive measures and treatments for RSV to reduce the disease burden and improve patient outcomes.

Segments Overview:

The global RSV market is bifurcated into drug type, dosage form, treatment type, and distribution channel.

By Drug Type

• Ribavirin

• Synagis

• Virazole

• Palivizumab

• Riba Tab

• Others

Synagis accounted for largest share of more than 32% in the global market based on drug type. Synagis is a drug to prevent severe respiratory syncytial virus in children and infants who are at high risk. Further, Virazole is expected to be the fastest growing market segment over the forecast period.

By Dosage Form

• Oral

• Injectable

• Inhaler

• Others

The injectable dosage form segment holds for largest market share in the global RSV market. In addition, oral segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the assessment period.

By Treatment Type

• Immune prophylaxis

• Supportive care

• Antiviral Medications

The antiviral medication section is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The increasing hospitalization rate due to RSV due to the growing disease prevalence is expected to support the segment growth.

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Retail pharmacies

• Clinics

The hospital pharmacies segment holds the highest market share in the global market based on distribution channel. Hospital pharmacies are preferred distribution channel owing to the easy accessibility of all types of medications.

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the global respiratory syncytial virus market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

