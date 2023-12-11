Swiss contemporary artist's Taiwan exhibition: A real heartbreaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swiss artist MARCK is hosting a solo show in Taipei after seven years at Bluerider Art until Jan. 7, 2024.

MARCK's visually stunning works are challenging and provoking, forcing audiences to confront their own biases and prejudices. His latest exhibition, "MARCK's Playground," at Taipei's Bluerider Art showcases a selection of his recent video sculptures exploring themes of identity, gender, and social norms.

Among the most striking pieces is "Woman in Box," which depicts a woman trapped yet seemingly unaffected, a testament to her enduring spirit in the face of societal pressures to conform. MARCK said the work represents the challenges women face in breaking free from expectations.

Interestingly, the art evoked different emotions from viewers. While a female visitor cried upon seeing the piece, which sparked a personal memory, MARCK said men often find it strangely erotic.

Another piece called "Bon Appetit" features women presented like food on a table, a stark commentary on the objectification and sexualization of women in society. The artist said that the unhappy expressions of the women reflect the injustices they face, and he hopes this work prompts viewers to reflect on the way we treat women.

MARCK's artistic success stems from his keen market instinct and a deep love for rock and roll music. His works at Bluerider Art, which represents over 40 contemporary artists worldwide, consistently rank among the highest in sales.

With their thought-provoking themes and captivating visuals, MARCK's video sculptures undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on viewers. The exhibition is set to host a tour on Dec. 16 at the Dunren branch.



'Transport Crates' in 2021. (Bluerider Art photo)



'Bon appetit' in 2023. (Bluerider Art photo)