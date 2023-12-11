Smart Water Management Market Research Report 2024 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Smart Water Management market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Smart Water Management market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global smart water management market revenue was around US$ 16.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The usage of the most recent technologies to substitute traditional water passage is known as smart water management. Also, several assembling firms and synthetic-based companies are executing smart water management to decrease the wastage of water and to utilize their energy efficiently.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the use of supervisory control and data acquisition pushes the growth of the smart water management market.

– The increase in the number of smart cities and the rise in the usage of digital transformation technology is expanding the growth of the smart water management market.

– The lack of a digitally skilled workforce and the lack of capital investments to install infrastructure are anticipated to hamper the growth of the smart water management market.

– The surge in government initiatives to execute smart water management is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the smart water management market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the smart water management industry because of the commercial segment that contains private industries and companies that restricted their water usage and delayed their investments in the development of smart water management projects.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the smart water management market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the rise in demand for strong government guidelines and sustainable energy solutions in different countries in the region.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice significant growth during the forecast period because of the rise in usage of smart grid solutions, agricultural production, a surge in urbanization, technological adoption in the utility sector, and the deployment of smart solutions for better water management.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart water management market are: –

– ABB Ltd.

– Badger Meter

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Hydropoint

– IBM Corporation

– Itron

– Landis+Gyr

– Neptune Technology

– Oracle Corporation

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Suez

– Takadu

– Trimble Inc.

– Xenius

– Ayyeka

– Ketos

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global smart water management market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

– Solution

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Application

– Water Pipeline Monitoring & Leak Detection

– Water Level Monitoring and Dam Management

– Water Consumption & Distribution

– Irrigation Management

– Waste Water Monitoring

– Others

Segmentation based on End User

– Commercial

– Public Sector

– Residential

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

