Cancer Pain Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032

The global cancer pain market accounted for a market size of USD 6,716.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,951.2 Million by 2030, at a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The global cancer pain market is expected to grow owing to various factors such as the niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing prevalence of cancer pain is also estimated to boost the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2021, around 20-50% cancer patients suffer from pain.

Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 15.5 million cancer survivors (those who have had a cancer diagnosis) were alive in the United States in 2016, with that figure predicted to rise to over 20 million by 2026. Despite the driving factors, accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Cancer Pain Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride) by Janssen Ortho, LLC; Hydromorphone Hydrochrloride by Janssen Korea, Ltd, Oxycodone by Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Lazanda (Fentanyl) by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The cancer pain market is a dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, characterized by constant advancements in treatment options, research, and patient care. This market’s evolution is propelled by a growing incidence of cancer diagnoses worldwide and the subsequent need to manage the often debilitating pain experienced by cancer patients.

Cancer-induced pain represents a significant challenge in patient care, impacting their quality of life and posing a complex clinical issue. As a result, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers continuously invest in the development of novel pain management therapies. These therapies encompass a range of approaches, including pharmacological interventions, non-pharmacological techniques, and a multidisciplinary approach to address the diverse nature of cancer pain.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards personalized medicine within the cancer pain market. Advancements in understanding the underlying mechanisms of pain and the individual variability in patient responses have led to the development of targeted therapies. These therapies aim to address specific pain pathways and biological markers, thereby offering more tailored and effective pain relief strategies.

The market is also witnessing increased attention towards non-opioid alternatives for managing cancer-related pain. This trend is driven by concerns over opioid misuse, addiction, and the need for alternative options that mitigate these risks while providing effective pain relief. Consequently, there’s a growing focus on innovative non-opioid medications, such as adjuvant analgesics, nerve blocks, and interventional procedures, offering promising avenues for cancer pain management.

Furthermore, the integration of technology in pain management has led to the emergence of digital health solutions. These include telemedicine platforms, wearable devices, and mobile applications designed to monitor and manage cancer pain remotely, improving accessibility to specialized care and enhancing patient outcomes.

The cancer pain market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks and healthcare policies governing the development, approval, and accessibility of pain management therapies. Stringent regulatory processes aim to ensure the safety and efficacy of treatments while balancing the urgent need for innovative solutions to alleviate cancer-induced pain.

Market competition remains robust, with numerous pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in research and development initiatives to introduce novel analgesic agents and therapeutic modalities. Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers within the industry are common strategies aimed at bolstering research capabilities and expanding market reach.

Overall, the cancer pain market is characterized by a complex interplay of scientific advancements, patient-centric approaches, regulatory considerations, technological innovations, and competitive dynamics. The continuous pursuit of more effective, personalized, and safer pain management strategies reflects the commitment of stakeholders to improve the lives of cancer patients and enhance their overall well-being.

Segments Overview:

The global cancer pain market is segmented the drug type and disease indication.

By Drug Type,

? Opioids/ Narcotics

o Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

o Morphine (Kadian, M-Eslon Others)

o Codeine

o Oxycodone

o Tramadol

o Fentanyl

o Others

? Non-Opioids

o Acetaminophen

o Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

? Nerve Blocks

The opioids/narcotics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of approximately 75% owing to the growing prevalence of cancer pain and the growing product pipeline. Within this segment, the codeine sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5%. This is because codeine is required in less amount as compared to the other opioids. In addition, the non-opioids segment is estimated to account for a market opportunity of around USD 482.7 million during 2022 to 2030. Within this segment, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 1,000 million by 2022. This is because of the low cost as well as easy availability of these drugs.

By Disease Indication,

? Lung Cancer

? Colorectal Cancer

? Breast Cancer

? Prostate Cancer

? Blood Cancer

? Others

The breast cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period and is also estimated to account for the largest market share of around 16% in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. As per the same source, about 685,000 deaths occurred globally in 2020, due to breast cancer. On the other hand, the colorectal cancer segment accounted for the lowest revenue of USD 549.5 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Cancer pain market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

