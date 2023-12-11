Smart Highway Market 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Smart Highway Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Highway Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Highway Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global smart highway market size was US$ 33,921.9 million in 2021. The global smart highway market is forecast to grow to US$ 120,090.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Smart highways are roads that have sensors and IoT technology installed to make driving safer. The growing initiatives by government bodies to establish smart public infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the market. Smart highways are especially effective in dangerous and hilly areas since they provide warnings about impending traffic and different types of landslides, making driving safer. Smart roads also create energy, which is used to charge electric lights along the side of the road and to power moving electric automobiles. Thus, it will benefit the global smart highways market.

The market’s growth is fueled by a growing number of vehicles on the road and an increase in traffic-related injuries. Furthermore, the increasing international trade among emerging countries around the world will contribute to market growth.

However, the market’s growth is hampered by expensive maintenance expenses. On the contrary, the growing popularity of smart vehicles and the expansion of modern technologies in the transportation sector are likely to give profitable chances for the global market to develop.

Furthermore, smart roads are made up of a variety of computing technologies, such as sensors and smart monitoring systems, all of which are linked together in a monitoring unit. Furthermore, there is a global demand for better and more ecological roadways.

In addition, various government initiatives to curb pollution will force the market players to introduce innovative solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governments to focus on healthcare instead of other sectors. As a result, the demand to establish enhanced infrastructure reduced drastically, which hampered the growth of the market. In addition, lockdowns in various countries reduced road traffic drastically. Thus, the pandemic restricted the growth of the global smart highway market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart highway market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing number of technological advancements and increasing urban needs. Furthermore, growing support from government bodies, mainly in India and China, will benefit the smart highway market. For instance, China started a national innovative city development program in 2012, which aims to promote the use of the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence and IoT. Such initiatives are forecast to boost the growth of the smart highway market.

Competitors in the Market

ABB Ltd, ALE International

AT&T Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

LG CSN

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart highway market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technology, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Model Outlook

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology Outlook

Intelligent Transportation Management System

Intelligent Management System

Communication System

Monitoring System

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

