Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2032

Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2023-2032, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global smart cleaning and hygiene market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for domestic consumer robots and trending smart infrastructure across various industrial verticals will contribute to the growth of the global smart cleaning and hygiene market. In addition, a growing number of investments in the technologies will fuel the growth of the market. The growing trend of smart homes will also escalate the growth of the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Increasing automation in the healthcare, hospitality, and retail segment will offer ample growth opportunities for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Other factors such as the growth in disposable income and lifestyle changes will also boost the adoption of smart cleaning and hygiene devices in the residential sector. Furthermore, countries like Japan, Germany, and South Korea are witnessing an upsurge in the demand for household cleaning robots as it is becoming an everyday reality. Thus, such factors will benefit the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Growing advancements, including innovative launches and other strategies, will offer ample growth opportunities for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market. For instance, Roborock unveiled S5 Max, the Next Generation robot in Robot Vacuuming & Mopping, in 2020. The robot is specifically designed to offer seamless automated mopping in order to offer well-vacuumed homes. Thus, advancements in the global smart cleaning and hygiene market will gain traction, thereby propelling the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the onset of the COVID-9 pandemic, the global smart cleaning and hygiene market witnessed significant changes in the developing industries due to the lack of awareness. However, the pandemic increased the demand for robots, mainly in the healthcare and aviation sectors. The demand for cleaning robots also increased for home cleaning and hygiene applications. Air duct and shaft cleaning robots, swimming pool cleaning robots, window cleaning, indoor and outdoor robots gained significant popularity due to the wake of the pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global smart cleaning and hygiene market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart cleaning and hygiene market is expected to witness huge growth potential due to increasing disposable income and rising employment rates. In addition, advancements in the region gain significant traction due to growing urbanization. For instance, Roborock, a developer of intelligent vacuum cleaners, unveiled its new robotic vacuum, S4 Max, in Hong Kong in the year 2020.

Europe is forecast to witness an upsurge in the demand for smart home devices, which will contribute to the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Cecotec Innovaciones SL

Neato Robotics Inc.

Electrolux AB

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Cleaning Robot

Window Cleaning Robot

Other Hygiene-based Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Households

Corporate Offices

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

