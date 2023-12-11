Global & Japan Breathalyzers Market Latest Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan Breathalyzers market held a market value of USD 40.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 91 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.3% over the projected period. Approximately 943.7 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2021.

Breathalyzers are devices used for determining the blood alcohol content or for detection of viruses or diseases using breath samples. The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption. Furthermore, strict drunk driving laws coupled with high prevalence of asthma, tuberculosis & COVID-19, are also estimated to boost the market growth.

The “Global & Japan Breathalyzers Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

However, inconsistency of accuracy and lack of hygiene are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of breathalyzers are also likely to act as a restraining factor to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption

The number of road accident cases is increasing rapidly and one of the major reasons for these accidents is rising alcohol consumption. According to a report published by OECD, in 2019, around 193 people were killed owing to alcohol-related crashes, i.e. 4.9% of all road deaths. 0.8% of all the crashes were because of the driver being under alcohol influence. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption is expected to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Tokai Denshi Phils Inc, BACtrack, Inc., Advanced Safety Devices, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd., Alcopro, Inc., Guth Laboratories, Inc., Intoximeter, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Lion Laboratories Ltd., MPD, Inc., Pas Systems International, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global and Japan breathalyzers market represents a vital segment within the broader medical devices industry, primarily focused on detecting alcohol levels in individuals’ breath samples. This market’s significance stems from its role in enforcing drunk-driving laws, workplace alcohol testing, and ensuring public safety by providing accurate and quick alcohol level assessments.

In recent years, the global market for breathalyzers has witnessed substantial growth due to increased awareness about the hazards of drunk driving and the implementation of stringent regulations mandating alcohol testing. Governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide have been actively promoting the use of breathalyzers to curb alcohol-related accidents and fatalities, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Moreover, technological advancements have propelled the evolution of breathalyzer devices, leading to the development of more accurate, portable, and user-friendly solutions. Miniaturization of devices, integration with smartphone applications, and the use of advanced sensor technologies have enhanced the convenience and efficiency of breathalyzers, making them more accessible for personal and professional use.

The COVID-19 pandemic also influenced the breathalyzer market, albeit indirectly. While the primary focus of breathalyzers is alcohol testing, some breathalyzer technologies were adapted or repurposed for detecting COVID-19 infections through breath analysis. This adaptation showcased the versatility of breathalyzer technologies beyond alcohol testing and opened new avenues for their application in healthcare.

Japan, specifically, has seen significant traction in the adoption of breathalyzer devices, driven by stringent regulations and increasing public awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. The country’s strict enforcement of drunk-driving laws and the emphasis on road safety have led to a notable demand for accurate and reliable breathalyzer devices in the Japanese market.

Furthermore, the market landscape is characterized by a shift towards the adoption of fuel cell-based breathalyzers owing to their high accuracy in measuring blood alcohol concentration (BAC). These devices offer precise results and are less prone to interference from substances other than alcohol, contributing to their popularity among law enforcement agencies and workplaces for alcohol testing.

However, challenges such as concerns over device accuracy, calibration requirements, and variations in breathalyzer readings among different individuals due to factors like metabolism and health conditions remain significant considerations within the industry. Overcoming these challenges through ongoing research and development efforts is crucial for sustaining market growth and maintaining user confidence in breathalyzer technology.

The global and Japan breathalyzers market is highly competitive, with key players continually innovating to enhance product offerings and expand their market presence. Collaborations, partnerships, and strategic alliances for technology integration and geographical expansion are common strategies employed by companies aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving landscape of alcohol testing devices.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Breathalyzers market is segmented into technology, design, application, and end user.

By Technology,

? Fuel Cell Technology

? Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

? Infrared Spectroscopy

? Others

The infrared spectroscopy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.9% over the projected period owing to the various technological advancements in the field of spectroscopy. The fuel cell technology segment is expected to surpass a market volume of around 10 million units by 2028 owing to the various advantages of this technology.

By Design,

? Portable

? Fixed

? Wearable

The portable segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 85% owing to its high usage by police for carrying out breath tests for checking the presence of alcohol in the body. The wearable segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 10.2% in terms of volume.

By Application,

? Alcohol Detection

? Drug Abuse Detection

? Medical Applications

The medical applications segment?s market size is expected to account for approximately 46% of the alcohol detection?s market size in 2021 and this is expected to reach around 53% in 2030. Alcohol detection segment is estimated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of breathalyzers for alcohol detection.

By End User,

? Law Enforcement Agencies

? Enterprises

? Individuals

The law enforcement agencies segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising use of infrared spectroscopy enabled breathalyzers in law enforcement agencies. The individuals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising awareness regarding the various medical applications of breathalyzers.

