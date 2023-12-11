Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market held a market value of USD 1,081.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,967.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2022 to 2030.

Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) are devices used for monitoring blood glucose continuously. The market is expected to be driven by the increased awareness among people towards monitoring and preventive health. Furthermore, surge in diabetic population are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, inaccurate and expensive systems are also expected to hinder the market growth. Also, inadequate reimbursement facilities are anticipated to act as a barrier for the market growth.

The “Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Surge in diabetic population

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is also leading to surge in the diabetic population, which is boosting the market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as of November 2019, around 88 million adults in South East Asia region were suffering from diabetes. This number was estimated to reach about 153 million by 2045. Therefore, surge in the diabetic population is expected to boost the demand for continuous glucose monitors, hence fuelling the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Other prominent players

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market holds significant importance within the healthcare sector, offering a revolutionary approach to diabetes management. CGM systems continuously track glucose levels in individuals, providing real-time data and insights crucial for effective diabetes management. This market’s growth is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the Asia Pacific region, technological advancements in CGM devices, and the increasing adoption of these systems for better disease management.

Asia Pacific is experiencing a surge in diabetes cases, primarily attributed to lifestyle changes, urbanization, sedentary habits, and dietary shifts. As a consequence, there’s a heightened focus on innovative technologies like CGM systems that enable individuals to monitor their glucose levels continuously, empowering them and healthcare providers to make informed decisions for better glycemic control.

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in enhancing CGM systems, leading to the development of more accurate, user-friendly, and integrated devices. These advancements include smaller and more comfortable sensor designs, improved accuracy in glucose readings, extended sensor lifespans, and enhanced connectivity features allowing seamless data transmission to smartphones or dedicated monitoring devices.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions, including CGM devices. The pandemic highlighted the importance of remote healthcare management, prompting a shift towards telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies, thereby positively impacting the CGM market by increasing acceptance and accessibility.

Regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies significantly influence the adoption and growth of CGM systems in the Asia Pacific region. Efforts by regulatory bodies to streamline approval processes for innovative devices and expanding insurance coverage for CGM systems are fostering market growth and encouraging wider adoption among patients.

However, challenges persist, such as the cost of CGM devices, limited awareness about their benefits, and the need for skilled healthcare professionals capable of interpreting CGM data accurately. Overcoming these challenges through education, awareness campaigns, and technological advancements catering to cost-effectiveness and ease of use is essential for broader market penetration.

The Asia Pacific CGM market is competitive, characterized by the presence of both established companies and emerging players striving to expand their market share. These companies focus on continuous research and development to introduce advanced CGM systems, forge strategic partnerships, and expand their distribution networks to capitalize on the growing demand for diabetes management solutions.

In conclusion, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring market is poised for significant growth due to the escalating diabetes prevalence, technological advancements, regulatory support, and increasing acceptance of remote healthcare. The market’s trajectory will be shaped by ongoing innovations, regulatory frameworks, affordability, and efforts to enhance awareness and accessibility of CGM systems for effective diabetes management in the region.

Segments Overview:

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is segmented into component, demographics, and end user.

By Component,

Sensors

Transmitters and Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Others

The sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 44% owing to the increasing technological advancements. The transmitters and receivers segment is expected to account for the second largest market share. They are the most durable component of the CGM device, which contributes to its market growth.

By Demographics,

Child Population (<14 Years)

Adult Population (>14 Years)

The adult population segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 12.49% over the projected period owing to high incidence rate of diabetes in adult population as compared to the child population.

By End User,

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

The ICUs segment is expected to account for approximately 45% of the home healthcare segments market size in 2021 and this share is expected to reach 41% in 2030. The home healthcare segment is estimated to witness significant growth owing to growing adoption of CGM devices in homes.

Country Overview

By country, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN is further classified into Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.

