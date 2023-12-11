Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu divorces Singaporean tycoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese entertainer Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄) on Sunday (Dec. 10) announced that she had divorced her husband, Singaporean shipping magnate Sean Lee (李雲峰).

Hsu, who is a singer, actress, and model, married Lee in 2014 and the two had weathered numerous challenges over a nine-year marriage. As divorce reports began to surface, the two issued a joint statement announcing their divorce on her Instagram page on Sunday.

She signed divorce papers with Lee, the chief executive of marine logistics company Marco Polo Marine, last month, per Yahoo News. A rift started to form between them due to personality differences and because Lee's career was in Singapore, while Hsu was very busy with the entertainment industry in Taiwan.

Hsu met Lee during the filming of "Sex Agogo" in 2013 and the two married the following year and announced the birth of their son in 2015. However, two years after their marriage, Lee's firm ran into financial difficulties and incurred 1.4 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$179 million) in debts, prompting Hsu to return to the entertainment industry to help him repay his creditors.

Due to the COVID pandemic, Hsu was unable to return to Singapore while working in Taiwan and the couple began living separately for an extended period. The relationship was further strained when unsubstantiated rumors surfaced that Hsu had an affair with Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) during his marriage to Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾).

Hsu denied the rumors at least three times and her husband publicly expressed his belief in her denials. However, in the two years since, Hsu very rarely made any mention of her husband on social media, fueling speculation that the two had drifted apart.

On Dec. 6, Hsu posted a photo of herself on her Facebook page walking past a Christmas tree and wrote, "I'm not happy now. How about You," leading to concern among fans. On Sunday, Hsu and Lee issued the following joint statement on Instagram: