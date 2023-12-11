Fake NT$50 coins used at claw machine arcade in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miaoli police officers were tipped off that a potential suspect was using counterfeit NT$50 (US$1.59) coins at a claw machine arcade on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

A 36-year-old woman surnamed Chang (張) was caught attempting to launder the fake coins at a coin dispenser within the claw machine arcade. When the police stopped her, she was carrying 36 such coins. And when police searched her home, they seized approximately 1,800 counterfeit NT$50 coins, per UDN.

Citizens encouraged to look out for counterfeit currency. (Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

The suspect has been transferred to the Miaoli District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation. The fake coins were discovered after the claw machine arcade operator went to exchange coins for paper currency at Taiwan Bank, discovering more than 10 coins were counterfeit.

This led to extra scrutiny of arcade customers, which identified one woman with suspicious behavior. When police searched the woman, they found she had counterfeit coins in her possession.

According to a police investigation, Chang met a male netizen from China through an online dating app. The man then sent an initial batch of fake NT$50 coins with an estimated dollar value of NT$50,000.



Backside of counterfeit NT$50 coins. (Miaoli County Police Bureau photo)

Chang would then exchange the fake coins at change dispensers in claw machine arcades to obtain legitimate NT$10 coins. According to their agreement, she would then be compensated NT$20,000, with the remaining NT$80,000 sent back to China.

This batch of counterfeit NT$50 coins is quite rough in appearance, with poor detailing and a blurry image. Prosecutors believe this is why claw machine arcades were targeted. Miaoli District Prosecutors’ Office is expanding its investigation to ensure that counterfeit currency does not enter the market.

Miaoli police are urging the public to be aware of counterfeit NT$50 as well as other altered coins and banknotes. According to criminal law, punishment can include three to 10 years in prison.