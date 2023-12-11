Taipei to care for unwanted flowers in orchid renewal program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is revitalizing discarded orchids through a recycling initiative, aiming to breathe new life into unwanted flowers by encouraging residents to participate in a six-month trial program.

Launched by the Parks and Street Lights Office on Monday (Dec. 11), the initiative seeks to address the issue of people receiving orchid bonsais as gifts but struggling to care for them. Residents are encouraged to donate epiphytic orchid varieties, including butterfly orchids, dancing-doll orchids, and Dendrobium orchids, which flourish without soil and thrive in humid conditions, often clinging to other plants like trees.

Professionals affiliated with the office will oversee the care and maintenance of the donated orchids, which will then be planted in various parks across the city. The selected parks include the Shilin Residence Park, Tianmu Park, and the Youth Park.

The office anticipates receiving a maximum of 1,500 orchid plants.

By repurposing unwanted orchids and integrating them into urban green spaces, the initiative aims not only to beautify the landscape but also to alleviate the responsibility of citizens who find it challenging to nurture these delicate plants.

The recycling program is scheduled to run from Dec. 11, 2023, to June 3, 2024. For additional details, interested individuals can refer to the Parks and Street Lights Office website.



Dancing-doll orchids. (Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office photo)



Butterfly orchids. (Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office photo)



Dendrobium orchids. (Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office photo)