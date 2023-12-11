Taiwan falls to Japan in Asian Baseball Championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting pitcher Hsu Ruo-hsi (徐若熙) tossed five innings before leaving with an injury with Taiwan batters falling short in a tight pitching battle on Sunday (Dec. 10).

The final round of the Asian Baseball Championship pitted Taiwan against Japan at the Taipei Dome. Ultimately, Japan came out on top with a 1-0 victory on solid defense, per UDN.

Hsu Ruo-hsi gave up just one run in the third. He was given a chance to escape the inning cleanly, though a throwing error by second baseman Lin Ching-Kai (林靖凱) on a potential double play extended the inning, putting a runner on second, who would later score on a single hit into the outfield.



Taiwan ace, Hsu Ruo-hsi, gives his team a chance to win. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese batters had their chances, but pressured though, hit into three double plays. Japanese starter Kato Mizuki pitched six innings, keeping Taiwan batters off balance.

Hsu made his second start in the tournament, but seemed to injure himself in the fourth, after failing to field a ground ball. He appeared to have trouble in his waist area, though he waved off a mound visit by his manager.

He fought through the discomfort, getting two strikeouts and a fly ball out to end the inning. But at the end of the fifth, he had to leave the game.

Hsu threw 74 pitches and eight strikeouts, giving up four hits and one run. Despite his strong performance, he did not get run support from his teammates.

Taiwan earned its 13th second-place finish in the tournament’s 30-year history. Taiwan has met Japan three times in the championship round, with two losses in 2005 and 2017 and one victory in 2019.

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea dominated the Philippines, winning 7-0 to take third place.